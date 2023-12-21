Registrations for EMU’s Postgraduate Programs in Nicosia Commence

Registrations for Eastern Mediterranean University’s (EMU) Turkish-medium postgraduate offered in Nicosia has commenced. Business Management (with/without thesis), Banking and Finance (without thesis), Financial Economy (without thesis), Management Economy (without thesis) postgraduate programs offered within the body of Faculty and Business and Economics, and Gender Studies (with/without thesis) postgraduate program launched within collaboration of Center for Women’s Studies and Faculty of Business and Economics, Department of Economics started student admissions.

Classes after Working Hours

The Turkish-medium postgraduate programs offered in Nicosia aim to enable specialization of human-resources in various fields in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The programs creates an alternative for individuals who work but also wish to receive postgraduate training. With its strong academic staff, the classes of the program are offered after the working hours, providing great advantage for individuals working in public and private sector. A 15% discount is offered for EMU undergraduate program graduates on their first time registering for the said postgraduate programs offered by EMU.

Discount for Public Employees

A discount of 20% to 30% will be applied to the tuition fees of all public employees of TRNC and employees of institutions who have signed or will sign a collaboration protocol with EMU. On the other hand, within the scope of the protocol signed with the Union of Turkish Municipalities of Cyprus, all municipality employees reserve the right to get training with a discount.

More information on the postgraduate programs and tuition fees can be obtained from EMU Institute of Graduate Studies and Research (https://grad.emu.edu.tr, 0392 630 1157), Faculty of Business and Economics Dean’s Office (https://fbe.emu.edu.tr/, 0392 630 1281) or Call Center (0392 630 1111). Individuals who wish to register one of the mentioned programs can submit their applications to http://applyonline.emu.edu.tr/grad web address.