Pacific Partnership 24-1 Concludes Third Mission Stop in Pohnpei

This mission stop hosted a fly-in only team of 76 Pacific Partnership 24-1 (PP 24-1) personnel. Due to the size of USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), the ship was unable to anchor off the coast of Pohnpei. This was Pacific Partnership’s third time to visit Pohnpei.

“Pacific Partnership’s Mission Team has done an amazing job in their short time in the state of Pohnpei,” said U.S. Embassy Kolonia Ambassador Jennifer Johnson. “Their presence has been felt across communities here through cultural events, no-cost dental and optical care, training of health care personnel, community service, and disaster management preparation, adding to our already deep and enduring partnership and ties with the FSM.”

Pacific Partnership fosters enduring friendship and cooperation among many nations. During the mission stop, personnel from the U.S. Navy and Army collaborated with Pohnpei professionals and U.S. military veterans in Pohnpei to enhance capabilities across medical, humanitarian assistance disaster relief and host nation outreach lines of effort.

“I would like to thank the government and people of Pohnpei for welcoming the Pacific Partnership team into their country,” said Capt. Jeffrey Feinberg, commanding officer of USNS Mercy. “I am inspired by the collaboration between our team and the community of Pohnpei that demonstrates bonds of friendship and enduring trust between our nations.”

Pacific Partnership is an enduring mission that focuses on multinational cooperation and host nation capacity building in order to ensure a more secure Indo-Pacific.

Throughout their 10-day stay in Pohnpei, PP24-1 forces conducted more than 51 medical engagements, including 737 dental procedures. The optometry team distributed more than 685 prescription glasses and 777 pairs of sunglasses. Additionally, the Pacific Partnership medical team conducted 29 side-by-side surgeries at Pohnpei State Hospital.

The mission’s humanitarian assistance and disaster response leads conducted 2 workshops, which included Pohnpei first responders. U.S. Army personnel, along with U.S. Coast Guard members from United States Coast Guard Sector Guam, hosted one search and rescue exercise in order to increase host nation capability during disaster relief.

Part of the host nation outreach line of effort, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band members performed seven concerts for local schools and the local community around Pohnpei. These concerts contributed to enhancing strong bonds of friendships with U.S. members and the local community.

“Playing music around Pohnpei during Pacific Partnership has been a truly remarkable experience,” said Petty Officer First Class Paul Tomson. “Pohnpei inspired us with hospitality, and we hope that we’ve inspired Pohnpei through music. We look forward to continuing our partnership by making music together in the future.”

As part of Pacific Partnership 24-1, U.S. Navy divers from Task Group 73.6 removed and disposed of MV Micro Glory, a derelict cargo vessel, from Dekehtik Harbor. This operation was at the request of the Micronesian Government in coordination with Transportation, Communications, and Infrastructure Department, Environmental Protection Agency, and Pohnpei Port Authority. The disposal reduced the risk of future environment and economic impacts in Pohnpei.

Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific.

