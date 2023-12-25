Unveiling Growth Trajectories: Global Virtual Reality in Education Market Analysis

Virtual Reality In Education Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Virtual Reality In Education Global Market Report 2023

The market size of the virtual reality in education is expected to grow to $46.14 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 40.2%.

Market Overview: A Surge from $8.67 Billion to $11.95 Billion in 2023

The global virtual reality in education market is set for robust growth, experiencing an upswing from $8.67 billion in 2022 to $11.95 billion in 2023 at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37.9%. Looking ahead, the market is poised for sustained expansion, projecting a market size of $46.14 billion by 2027, boasting a CAGR of 40.2%.

The global virtual reality in education market, delineated by key components, deployment modes, and applications, presents a dynamic landscape:

1. By Component:

•Hardware

•Solutions and Software

2. By Deployment:

•Cloud

•On-Premises

3. By Application:

•Residential

•Academic and Training Institutions

•Other Applications

Driving Force: Internet Penetration Ignites Growth The proliferation of the internet is a pivotal factor propelling the growth of virtual reality in education. With a substantial portion of the global population immersed in digital technology, the internet serves as an effective platform for virtual courses, offering a consistent interface, cost-effective connectivity, and universal accessibility. As of March 2021, global internet users reached 5.1 billion, according to Internet World Stats. The global E-learning sector is anticipated to soar to $325 billion by 2021, according to Techjury. The increasing internet penetration is a driving force behind the expansion of the virtual reality in education market.

Major Players Shaping the Landscape Key players influencing the market include Google, Microsoft Corporation, Facebook Technologies LLC, IBM Corporation, HTC Corporation, Unimersiv, Samsung, Lenovo Group Limited, Sony Corporation, Alchemy Immersive, Avantis Systems Ltd., Veative Labs Pvt. Ltd., VR Education Holdings, Cyberith, Sixense Enterprises Inc., Vuzix, and Schell Games. These industry leaders contribute to market dynamics and drive innovation in the development and implementation of virtual reality solutions for education.

Innovation Trends: Augmented Reality (AR) and the 5G Revolution The intersection of Augmented Reality (AR) applications with the impending 5G technology is reshaping the virtual reality in education market. The high-speed network capabilities of 5G facilitate hands-on experiences and easy access to applications. This technological synergy enables students to engage in interactive learning experiences remotely, accessing cloud-based materials seamlessly. In a notable example, Fisk University, HTC VIVE, T-Mobile, and VictoryXR collaborated to launch the first-ever interactive 5G-enabled VR human cadaver lab for pre-med and biology-related majors in March 2021.

Regional Dynamics: North America Leads in 2022

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the virtual reality in education market. As the market unfolds, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to spearhead growth, offering substantial opportunities for market players. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Virtual Reality In Education Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Virtual Reality In Education Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on virtual reality in education market size, virtual reality in education market drivers and trends, virtual reality in education market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The virtual reality in education market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

