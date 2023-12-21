150 businesses to join wooden furniture expo in Đồng Nai

VIETNAM, December 21 -

HÀ NỘI — Up to 150 domestic and foreign businesses will participate in a large-scale wooden furniture exhibition slated to take place in Biên Hoà City, Đồng Nai Province from December 23, 2023 to February 4, 2024.

To be held by Tavico Home Joint Stock Co as part of the TavicoHome Viefurn 365 Fair series, the upcoming event will comprise over 1,000 booths, spanning a total area of 20.000sq.m.

It is described as a great opportunity for distributors, manufacturers and international partners to connect to create common benefits for the interior and exterior wood industry and wood products and facilitate consumption for the year-end period.

Statistics from the General Department of Customs revealed that Việt Nam's exports of wood and wood products reached US$1.22 billion in November, down 4.8 per cent month-on-month, but up 3.4 per cent year-on-year.

However, over the past 11 months, wood and wood product exports brought home $12.1 billion, down 17.5 per cent over the same period last year.

Decreases were seen in major export markets such as the US market with $6.6 billion, down 18 per cent, China ($1.55 billion, 22 per cent) and Japan ($1.52 billion, 12 per cent).

The country’s exports of wood and wood goods will likely hit about $14.5 billion by the year-end, lower than the yearly target of $17 billion, according to the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of Hồ Chí Minh City. — VNS