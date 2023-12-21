Non Profit Shoes That Fit Receives $10,000 Grant From HMSHost Foundation

Shoes That Fit received a $10,000 grant from HMSHost Foundation that will be used to provide brand new athletic shoes to over 300 kids across three schools

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- NONPROFIT SHOES THAT FIT RECEIVES $10,000 GRANT FROM HMSHOST FOUNDATION(Los Angeles, CA) – California based nonprofit Shoes That Fit is thrilled to announce they received a $10,000 grant from HMSHost Foundation. This donation will be used to provide brand new athletic shoes to over 300 kids across three schools in Los Angeles - Hoover Street Elementary School, Central City Value High School, and Alliance Virgil Roberts Leadership Academy. The shoes were shipped directly to the schools and school staff will distribute to those students most in need."Shoes are one of the most expensive items for low-income families to provide. When families must choose between putting food on the table or buying new shoes for school, you can imagine that food wins every time. The simple gift of a pair of shoes can increase a child's confidence, attendance and performance at school, and we are so thankful to HMSHost Foundation for this generous donation which will make such a positive impact on these kids." Amy Fass – Executive Director, Shoes That Fit“HMSHost Foundation is grateful to the thousands of passengers who generously donated during their travels, so we could have an opportunity to give back to the Los Angeles community. We’re honored to support Shoes That Fit to help ensure students in need have new shoes and the confidence to thrive at school each day.” Jordan Silverman – Director, HMSHost FoundationABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play, and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to over 164,000 children across 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website http://www.shoesthatfit.org ABOUT HMSHOST FOUNDATION:HMSHost Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to fight poverty in the local community with food, shelter, education, and workforce development. HMSHost Foundation focuses on combating the cycle of poverty at the local level. Charitable work carried out by HMSHost Foundation is done based on pillars of giving:Relieve hunger and promote nutritional wellness through food-related initiatives;Combat homelessness through access to safe housing, furnishings, clothing, and stable employment;Encourage the next generation through access to education and training;Provide opportunity for financial stability through hospitality industry training and placement;Honor our veterans and their families by supporting programs that meet their needs for food, shelter, medical care, and job training and placement.Visit HMSHostFoundation.org for more information.