Love Power the Band Celebrates Winter Solstice with New Single “Psychedelic Halo”

The new age/new earth music group led by Ananda Xenia Shakti releases the follow-up to their #1 UK iTunes hit, “Are You Looking for Me?” on December 21, 2023.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 21st, 2023 Love Power the Band will release their highly anticipated new single, “Psychedelic Halo.” The track, written by lead vocalist Ananda Xenia Shakti, is a vibrant sound bath for Awakening Higher Realm Consciousness. It features a vibrant mix of angelic vocals, pulsating guitars, and mesmerizing percussion, creating a unique blend of the Velvet Underground and celestial beings.

The band, fronted by former lead singer and founding member of girl punk group, B-Girls, Ananda Xenia Shakti, has gained a significant following with their previous releases, including the #1 UK iTunes World Songs chart hit, “Are You Looking for Me?” Their live performances have been described as interactive music experiences, where the audience is given a part in the song, dissolving the barrier between performer and audience.

Co-produced by Snappy Homefry Kipp and Saakhi Music Production, “Psychedelic Halo” features Shakti on lead vocals, Niranjan Gundu Singh on guitar, Marcos Alexander Ordoriez on bass, and Shambhu Natha on drums and percussion. The song was engineered by Kipp and Pankaj Saakhi. Cylla von Tiedemann is credited with the cover art’s photography.

https://open.spotify.com/track/1W3dRtAHa8ZjOIMQEl4IC0

Ananda shares, “This song came to me in Meditation. At first, it was a singer-songwriter vibe, a gentle piece with me singing out my heart about how it feels to commune with the Angels and strumming along on my guitar. As the time to record it came closer, it started morphing into what first felt like the Velvet Underground finding God. We took it into rehearsal, and I said, ‘Ok, guys think the Angels and Velvet Underground meet.’ The result is a psychedelic experience that will activate the Kundalini energy and transport listeners to the Angelic Realms.”

Fans and new listeners alike can experience the transformative power of “Psychedelic Halo” on December 21st, when it will be available on all major digital music platforms. For more information on Love Power the Band and their music, please visit their website at https://www.onlyloveisreal.love.