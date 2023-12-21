Application process begins for $23 million in opioid abatement grants

OKLAHOMA CITY (Dec. 20, 2023) – The Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board today approved launching the application process for eligible political subdivisions to pursue $23 million in grant awards aimed at combating opioid abuse.

The Office of the Attorney General will send applications to the 250 eligible entities that already have submitted letters of intent. Funding for the grants is through opioid lawsuit settlement funds. Applications will be due March 8, 2024, with grant awards slated to be announced late the following month.

Additionally, the board voted today to approve emergency rules for the process.

Letters of intent were received from 64 Oklahoma counties, 69 municipalities, 101 school districts, four career technology centers and eight public trusts.

