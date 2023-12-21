West Grey Police Service Partners with DMI to Implement IMP eNotes Solution
Adopting this technology will help digitalize the agency´s workflow
We are excited to implement this new technology at West Grey Police Service and look forward to building our organization´s technological capabilities further for our officers.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Mobility Inc. (DMI), a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is proud to announce that West Grey Police Service has chosen to implement the Intelligent Mobile Patrol® (IMP) eNotes solution to enhance their note-taking processes, streamline investigations, and improve evidence gathering.
The IMP eNotes solution is a cutting-edge technology designed to modernize law enforcement agencies by providing a digital platform for officers to take notes, document incidents, and gather evidence efficiently and securely, with the help of DMI´s patented BRAIDMARK® security.
This solution is poised to revolutionize how West Grey Police Service conducts day-to-day operations, contributing to increased efficiency and accuracy in their investigative processes.
“We are excited to implement this new technology at West Grey Police Service and look forward to building our organization´s technological capabilities further for our officers.” Says Robert Martin – Chief of Police.
West Grey Police Service recognizes the importance of adopting innovative technologies to stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of law enforcement. The decision to implement the IMP eNotes solution aligns with their commitment to providing the highest level of service to the community while ensuring the safety and well-being of both officers and citizens.
"We are excited to partner with West Grey Police Service in their journey towards modernizing their operations," said Nadeem Basaria, President of DMI. "The Intelligent Mobile Patrol eNotes solution is designed to empower law enforcement agencies by leveraging the latest technology to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and collaboration. We look forward to supporting West Grey Police Service in achieving their goals and maintaining the highest standards of public safety."
About Digital Mobility Inc.
Digital Mobility Inc. is a leading Canadian technology solutions provider specializing in public safety and fintech solutions. With a strong track record of innovation, the company is committed to making communities safer and more prosperous through advanced technology.
About West Grey Police Service
The West Grey Police are the police service for the Municipality of West Grey in southwestern Ontario. West Grey is an amalgamated municipality, consisting of the former township of Bentinck, Glenelg and Normanby.
