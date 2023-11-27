DMI Welcomes Cobalt Safety as the Newest Client Utilizing eNotes for Enhanced Health & Safety Inspection
Cobalt Safety is excited to partner with Digital Mobility bringing new technology to health and safety note-taking.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Mobility Inc. (DMI), a leading provider of innovative digital solutions, is pleased to announce that Cobalt Safety has chosen to implement DMI's proprietary Inspection & Investigation eNotes solution to streamline and enhance their health and safety inspection, and investigation processes.
Cobalt Safety, a certified health and safety consulting company founded and led by Former Ministry of Labour Inspector & Peer Inspectorate trainer Kevin Brown, is dedicated to promoting safety excellence in workplaces. With a commitment to simplifying the complexities of safety compliance and helping businesses navigate government regulations, Cobalt Safety recognizes the critical importance of effective safety consulting.
DMI's Inspection & Investigation eNotes solution is a tailored digital platform designed for companies operating in the health and safety inspection sector. The platform provides a comprehensive suite of tools to streamline inspection processes, manage compliance documentation, and enhance overall safety protocols.
Kevin Brown, Founder and Lead Consultant at Cobalt Safety, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "Cobalt Safety is excited to partner with Digital Mobility bringing new technology to health and safety note-taking."
DMI´s mobile eNotes app is a customizable solution that allows companies like Cobalt Safety to efficiently manage health and safety inspections and investigations, ensuring they meet and exceed regulatory requirements. The platform facilitates real-time data collection, analysis, and reporting, empowering organizations to proactively address safety concerns and mitigate risks.
Nadeem Basaria, President of Digital Mobility Inc., stated, "We are delighted to welcome Cobalt Safety as our newest client utilizing the eNotes solution. DMI is committed to providing innovative digital tools that empower companies in the health and safety sector, and we look forward to supporting Cobalt Safety in their mission to enhance safety practices and compliance."
About Digital Mobility Inc.:
Digital Mobility Inc. (DMI) is a leading provider of digital solutions that empower organizations to optimize their operations and achieve greater efficiency. With a focus on innovation and customization, DMI's suite of products includes cutting-edge solutions for industries such as health and safety, logistics, and compliance.
About Cobalt Safety:
Cobalt Safety is a certified health and safety consulting company founded and led by Former Ministry of Labour Inspector & Peer Inspectorate trainer Kevin Brown. Committed to safety excellence, Cobalt Safety specializes in simplifying the complexities of safety compliance, helping businesses navigate government regulations, and implementing comprehensive health and safety systems.
