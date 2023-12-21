Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,312 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,199 in the last 365 days.

New UK App Changes The World Of Challenges

GOALD Challenge App

GOALD Challenge App Spreads Across The World

Kalvin Phillips Appearing in a football challenge

Kalvin Phillips Appearing in a football challenge

GOALD, a unique app developed in the UK, has swiftly captivated users worldwide, with a surprising number of downloads in its first year.

If we have been able to create a feel-good App where people from all over the world feel confident to show off their skills and talents then we will have achieved everything we set out to.”
— Matt McKay

HULL, HUMBERSIDE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New UK App Changes The World Of Challenges

Hull, UK – December 21st 2023

GOALD, a unique app developed in the United Kingdom, that allows people to directly challenge one another, has swiftly captivated users worldwide, with a surprising number of downloads in hundreds of countries in its first year. This app is not just a platform; it's a global movement celebrating healthy challenges, and community spirit across diverse domains like sports, trickshots, fitness, dance, and more.

A Safe Platform for Everyone: Showcasing Talents and Embracing Challenges

This innovative app provides a unique space for individuals to share their talents and challenge anyone, anywhere, anyhow. All with the knowledge they can’t receive any negative feedback as the app doesn’t have any comments or messaging.

Connect, Compete, and Celebrate: Engaging with Friends, Family, and Stars

GOALD breaks down barriers, allowing users to call out friends, family, workmates, and even professional athletes and celebrities for friendly competitions. Whether users are competing against people from across the globe or simply enjoying the show, this app offers an unparalleled experience. It's not just about competing; it's about being part of a community that embraces challenges and celebrates achievements.

Uniting the World Through Shared Passions

In a remarkably short period, GOALD has crossed the globe, uniting people from various cultures and backgrounds. Its rapid growth and widespread appeal are testaments to its innovative design and the universal love for sports, fitness, and creative expression. The app has not only connected individuals but also created a global community that thrives on positivity and shared passions. Influencers from all platforms and talents have joined the community and expressed their love for their followers to be able to challenge them directly.

For more information, please contact:
Matt Mckay - Founder
Visit goaldchallenges.com/media/

Matt Mckay
GOALD
+44 7392 764222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube

COALD Challenges APP

You just read:

New UK App Changes The World Of Challenges

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more