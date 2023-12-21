DearMob Mega Christmas Sales: 63% off on Flagship iPhone Manager Software for iOS Backup and Photo Transfer

DearMob Mega Christmas Sales 2023

The DearMob Christmas mega sale is now on through December 27th, with a 63% discount on DearMob iPhone Manager and the software Holiday Pack at 70% off.

DearMob is honored to safeguard every iPhone owner's cherished memories, enhance iPhone management, and offer robust solutions for data backup and syncing.” — Angie Tane

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, the DearMob team from Digiarty Software is thrilled to launch the joyous Christmas mega sale, featuring 63% off DearMob iPhone Manager for iPhone backup and transfer solutions, and a bargain 70% off software pack. Embracing the festive spirit, DearMob is offering users reliable solutions to safeguard their precious memories on iPhone, and revel in the holiday cheer with all-time low prices.

Family get-together holiday means tons of fun, festive family photos, selfies, and traveling vlogs, with Christmas songs playing alongside delicious feasts and puddings. iPhone can diligently record all these joyous memories, but it won't last forever. iPhones and iPads can quickly run out of space and they are vulnerable to data loss.

"DearMob is honored to safeguard every iPhone owner's cherished memories, enhance iPhone management, and offer robust solutions for data backup, syncing, and break the limitations of iTunes, iCloud, and DRM," said Angie Tane, the Marketing Manager of DearMob. "To bring peace of mind to iPhone owners and celebrate the spirit of giving, we kicked off this grand deal on DearMob iPhone Manager and software gift pack."

1. DearMob iPhone Manager Christmas Mega Sale

This Christmas, DearMob is unwrapping irresistible holiday discounts, presenting users with the ultimate iPhone software for photo and video transfer, full device backup, and app management. iPhone owners can enjoy discounts of up to 70% off, making this the perfect time to invest in an easier and safer iTunes alternative.

There are two types of licenses discounted on DearMob iPhone Manager:

• DearMob iPhone Manager 1PC/Lifetime License (Free Upgrade): Only $29.95 – was $79.95

• DearMob iPhone Manager 2-5PCs/Lifetime License (Free Upgrade): Only $39.95 – was $107.95

Content creators and anyone with additional video processing needs can take advantage of the Holiday Gift Pack, saving a whopping 70% off. It has the following goodies:

• VideoProc Converter AI: Industry-leading AI enhancer and converter software, with a toolkit for AI video and photo upscaling, conversion, editing, compressing, DVD ripping, recording, and more.

• VideoProc Vlogger: Beginner-friendly video and vlog editing software to create cinematic videos, game highlights, music videos, and photo slideshows, easily without the learning curve. Templates, color filters, and VFX included.

• DearMob iPhone Manager: Best iTunes Alternative to back up iPhone, create custom ringtones, transfer photos and videos, keep app data, and unlock and transfer movies, TV shows, digital books, and songs.

This 3-in-1 Holiday Gift Pack is offered at the low time low price:

Lifetime License for 1PC: $45.95 – was $159.90

Lifetime License for 5PCs: $55.95 – was $187.90

2. DearMob iPhone Manager as the Best Companion for iPhone

DearMob iPhone Manager was born to address iDevice management issues that perplex iPhone users. iTunes is less flexible, doesn't support exporting, imposes library restrictions, and threatens to erase the iPhone when connecting to another library. iCloud is good for daily syncing, but a double guarantee with offline backup is a must.

1) Free Up Storage Space to Get Prepared for Holiday Photo Snapping

Using DearMob iPhone Manager, iPhone, and iPad owners can export photos, videos, songs, and digital books to the computer. They serve as backup copies, and at the same time can free up device storage.

2) 1-Click iPhone Clone and Data Migration – Set Up iPhone 15 with Precious Content

For those purchasing new iPhones during the Christmas shopping spree, DearMob iPhone Manager is the best backup and restore software to switch iPhones.

It performs full device backup or selective backup at the choice of the user and can restore content to the new iPhone. Photos, videos, system settings, ringtones, contacts and all can be migrated to the new iPhone, ensuring a seamless iPhone switch.

3) Transfer Photos, Create Christmas Ringtones, and Import Songs with Holiday Vibes

DearMob iPhone Manager supports transferring and managing 15+ types of files: photos, videos, PDFs, contacts, songs, movies, books, office documents, file-sharing apps, and more. Unlike iTunes 1-way syncing, DearMob supports full-way transferring: from iPhone, and iPad to computers or vice versa.

The dedicated photo manager in DearMob supports transferring photos by album, by date, and by type, with a convenient feature to convert HEIC to JPG. ProRAW, DNG, photo bursts, panoramas, and more types are supported.

There are handy features to set Christmas ringtones or any sounds, merge duplicated contacts, convert incompatible video formats, and above all, take full control of precious iOS content and files.

