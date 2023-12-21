Advancing Healthcare: Digital X-ray Devices Market Insights

Digital X-ray Devices Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Digital X-ray Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The 2024 Global Market Report on Digital X-ray Devices by The Business Research Company presents information on market size, trends, and a global forecast for the period 2024-2033.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital X-ray devices market has witnessed substantial growth, expanding from $10 billion in 2022 to $10.87 billion in 2023, reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This momentum is poised to persist, with the market size projected to reach $15.45 billion in 2027, driven by a steady CAGR of 9.2%.

Driving Force: Surging Road Accident Cases

The upswing in the digital X-ray devices market is propelled by the increasing number of road accident cases globally. These incidents, characterized by patients meeting specific trauma severity criteria, necessitate the use of digital X-ray devices for accurate diagnostics. Notably, the U.S. reported a historic spike in road fatalities in the first half of 2021, recording over 20,000 deaths, a nearly 20% surge from the same period in 2020. This surge in road accidents underscores the growing demand for digital X-ray devices in trauma diagnostics.

Key Players:

Major contributors to the digital X-ray devices market include Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Canon, Inc., Carestream Health, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic Inc., Samsung Medison, Konica Minolta, Hitachi Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Varex Imaging Corporation, MinXray, Inc., ACTEON, and Agfa-Gevaert Group.

Technological Advancements: AI Integration

A prominent trend shaping the digital X-ray devices market is the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI presents opportunities for enhanced diagnostic capabilities, reducing errors in radiological interpretations. Innovations such as cloud-based software developed by Nanox offer end-to-end medical imaging services, including radiologist matching, diagnostics review, AI integration, and reporting. This technological convergence with AI augments the global growth of the digital X-ray devices market.

Regional Dynamics: North America Leading and Growing

North America, holding the largest market share in 2022, continues to spearhead the digital X-ray devices market. The region is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing in the forecast period. The global market analysis encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

The global digital x ray devices market is segmented -

1) By Technology: Direct Radiography, Computed Radiography

2) By Portability: Handheld Systems, Portable X-Ray Systems, Mobile X-Ray Systems, Floor-to-ceiling Mounted Systems, Ceiling Mounted Systems, Fixed Digital X-Ray Systems

3) By Application: General Radiography, Chest Imaging Applications, Orthopedic Applications, Cardiovascular Imaging, Other General Radiography Applications, Dental Applications, Mammography, Cancer, Fluoroscopy

4) By End Users: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Dental Care Centers

Digital X-ray Devices Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Digital X-ray Devices Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on digital x-ray devices market size, digital x-ray devices market drivers and trends, digital x-ray devices market major players, competitors' revenues, digital X-ray devices market positioning, and market growth across geographies.

Illuminating Hope: The Rise of Oncology Biomarkers in the Fight Against Cancer