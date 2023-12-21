Repario Appoints Jennifer Buser as EVP of Strategic Initiatives, Strengthening its Leadership Team

Jennifer Buser, EVP

Repario takes a significant stride in fortifying its leadership team with the appointment of Jennifer Buser

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Repario, a global leader in end-to-end eDiscovery and information governance services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Buser as its Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. Bringing with her more than 15 years of experience in the eDiscovery and legal industry, Jennifer will be responsible for leading Repario's strategic initiatives and ensuring timely execution and alignment with overall vision and objectives.

Working directly with Repario’s Board of Directors as part of the Executive Leadership team, Jennifer will expand Repario’s merger and integration capability while also accelerating Repario’s organic growth strategy. Jennifer’s proven track record of success building and launching new products and services, scaling business operations, driving sales, and developing multidisciplinary teams will augment and upgrade Repario’s ability to scale and deliver across its global footprint.

Dave Deppe, CEO of Repario, expressed his enthusiasm about Jennifer joining the team, stating, "Jennifer's appointment as the EVP of Strategic Initiatives marks a pivotal moment in Repario's journey, and our executive leadership team is already benefiting positively from her influence. Her deep-seated understanding of the eDiscovery ecosystem and her strategic approach to fostering innovation will be instrumental in driving Repario's vision forward. We are thrilled to have a leader of her caliber join our team."

Jennifer shared her perspective on her new role, noting, "I am honored to be a part of the exceptional team at Repario, and for the opportunity to build a culture where our employees thrive and are empowered to elevate the industry standards for client service and experience.”

As Repario continues to carve a niche in the global eDiscovery sector, Jennifer's appointment reinforces a dedication to promoting a culture of excellence within the organization.

For more details about Repario's team and the innovative solutions they offer, please visit www.repariodata.com or contact Repario’s media relations team.

