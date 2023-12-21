Uplifting Light Projections to Welcome 2024 at the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown

LASALLE College of the Arts student Veronica Leow May Gwen’s artwork highlights the lesser-known struggles and sacrifices of migrant workers in Singapore Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts student Sri Sukmawati Wijaya’s artwork depicts the value of compassion in supporting those with dementia Temasek Polytechnic student Shepherdson Cheryl Anne’s artwork pays homage to the orchid by drawing parallels with the tenacity of youths dealing with mental health issues

SINGAPORE, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the year-end approaches, Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay precinct is gearing up to usher in 2024 with a line-up of highly-anticipated programmes and activities, including a brand-new series of inspirational light projections based on artworks created by students from local educational institutions. Presented by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2024 invites everyone to come together to revel in an array of programmes, which also includes dazzling fireworks, exhilarating attractions such as a go-kart arena and winter playground as well as live performances.

Usher in a brighter new year with uplifting light projections

In partnership with local philanthropic organisation The Majurity Trust, the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2024 will present Brightening Lives, a series of light projection shows on the facades of three iconic Marina Bay landmarks – The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, the Merlion and the ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands – from 26 to 31 December. This year, visitors can feast their eyes on 21 original artworks by students from five local educational institutions*. These projections depict stories of hope and empowerment in our community and celebrate the spirit of resilience and care for others.

* The five local educational institutions are LASALLE College of the Arts, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Temasek Polytechnic and Republic Polytechnic.

The students took inspiration from stories of various charities and their beneficiaries shared with them by The Majurity Trust and translated these experiences into poignant artworks spotlighting social issues in Singapore, ranging from mental health of our youth, caring for elderly people who live in isolation to the often-unseen stories of migrant workers.

One such artwork that will be projected on the façade of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore pays tribute to the role that migrant workers play in contributing to our cityscape. Adapting from a theatre stage design, the artwork depicts construction workers working tirelessly to bring a set to life, much like how migrant workers toil behind the scenes to build our city. As their sacrifices and struggles often go unnoticed, the artwork seeks to acknowledge the hard work they do to better our lives.

Over at the Merlion, another heartfelt artwork illustrates the story of an elderly person dealing with dementia, tracing her journey from being alone and struggling to remember the path home to eventually encountering kind strangers who helped her find her way. The artwork illuminates the value of compassion and how community support can minimise challenges brought about by dementia.

Another poignant artwork to be projected onto the facade of the ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands utilises the motifs of orchids, known for their strength and resilience, to draw a parallel with the tenacity of youths who are dealing with mental health issues. The collective beauty of these orchids reflects the student’s hope for greater community awareness and understanding of such issues in society.

Catch the Brightening Lives light projection shows every 15 minutes from 8pm to 10.30pm from 26 to 30 December, and from 8pm to 11pm on New Year’s Eve (31 December).

Revel in breathtaking fireworks, exhilarating attractions and exciting performances

Through the months of December and January, soak in the festive atmosphere as Marina Bay comes abuzz with a myriad of delightful activities for all.

This year, the crowd-favourite countdown fireworks on New Year’s Eve will be launched from a more central location within the Bay, allowing more spectators from all around to enjoy an immersive viewing experience. Specially choreographed fireworks will set the night aglow across three chapters (at 11.10pm and 11.35pm and culminating in the finale at 12am), telling an uplifting story of reflection and new beginnings as we ring in the new year.

From now till 21 January 2024, fun-seekers can head to Ice Magic: Winter Wonderland at the Bayfront Event Space, a snow-and-ice-themed playground spanning 3,000 square metres. Here, they can frolic in snow and indulge in exciting rides such as a merry-go-round on ice, a double-lane ice slide, a 98-metres-long snow slope and a five-lane mini ice slide. At the TurboCharged arena also located at the Bayfront Event Space, adrenaline junkies can indulge in heart-pounding go-kart races against the iconic Marina Bay skyline from now till 31 December 2023.

Over at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, music enthusiasts can immerse themselves in Come Together, a series of free performances by up-and-coming musicians at the DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre and Esplanade Concourse from now till 31 December 2023. On New Year’s Eve, Mediacorp’s Let’s Celebrate 2024 countdown show will also feature electrifying performances from home-grown and international acts, alongside entertainment options such as a live DJ segment, food and beverages and carnival games.

With a wide variety of experiences lined up, the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2024 promises to be an unforgettable celebration where we collectively ring in the new year with hope, joy and excitement.

Public safety remains a priority

For public safety, the number of people entering and leaving key areas around the Bay and its surrounding districts will be regulated on New Year’s Eve. These areas will be closed when their capacities reach the planned safety thresholds. Members of the public are also advised to take public transport to Marina Bay, as there will be road closures in the area to facilitate the event. If necessary, certain exits of MRT stations in the Marina Bay area will be closed with visitors diverted to other areas. The public is advised to follow the instructions of police officers, auxiliary police officers and security officers on site.

The public is also reminded not to engage in activities that may compromise the safety of others or interfere with the event. This includes flying of unmanned aircraft, including drones, around Marina Bay. They are also advised not to cycle in the vicinity of Marina Bay as the area will be congested.

The public can refer to the Marina Bay Singapore Instagram account, Marina Bay Singapore Facebook page and Crowd@MarinaBay map for timely updates on the crowd situation on New Year’s Eve and plan their routes and activities accordingly.

Refer to Annex A for a map of programmes and activities, Annex B for a map of road closures on New Year’s Eve and Annex C for more details of the programmes. Annexes and high-resolution visuals can be found in the press kit. Visit www.marinabaycountdown.gov.sg for the latest information and updates.