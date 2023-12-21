Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney, P.A. Honored By The National Trial Lawyers Top 100
Two attorneys with Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney, P.A. have been awarded membership into the National Trial Lawyers Top 100.TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney, P.A., a leading law firm in Florida, is pleased to announce that The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 has recognized two of their attorneys—Matthew Foster and Scott Gwartney—for demonstrating superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, and influence as trial lawyers in the state of Florida.
The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 is an invitation-only professional organization comprised of the best trial lawyers from each state or region who meet precise qualifications as civil plaintiff and/or criminal defense trial lawyers. Selection is based on a thorough multi-phase objective and uniformly applied process, including peer nominations and third-party research. Membership is offered only to a select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state or region who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature, and public profile measured by equitable and uniformly applied standards in compliance with state bar and model rule.
As the Managing Shareholder at Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney, P.A., Florida native Matthew Foster has a distinguished career that focuses on helping injured victims of auto and trucking accidents, sexual abuse, and negligent security cases. Among his long list of outstanding accolades, Mr. Foster has earned the AV Preeminent® Rating from Martindale-Hubbell®—an accomplishment that is only awarded to lawyers whose peers rank them at the highest level of professional excellence. For his dedication to civil justice, Mr. Foster has also received the Lawyer to Legacy Golden Eagle Award from the Florida Justice Association (2018)—an honor awarded to only six lawyers per year in Florida.
A Florida native, Scott Gwartney has a long and impressive list of accolades and accomplishments in his storied career as a trial lawyer. As a Super Lawyer among the top 1% of the nation's trial lawyers, Mr. Gwartney’s hard work and advocacy have led to dozens of verdicts and settlements of $1 million or more across the southeast. With his experience and passion for the care of senior citizens, colleagues in the legal profession continually seek him out for his extensive knowledge of nursing home litigation and medical malpractice.
Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney, P.A. is proud of Mr. Foster and Mr. Gwartney’s acknowledgments by The National Trial Lawyers Top 100.
About the Company:
Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney, P.A. provides professional legal assistance for personal injury, criminal defense, and wrongful death claims. With over 100 years of combined experience under their belts, Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney’s team of attorneys are dedicated to providing the best possible legal representation for various legal matters throughout Florida. Their civil team handles cases involving almost all types of serious personal injury and wrongful death matters, including car accidents, medical malpractice, nursing home injury claims, negligent security claims, and defective product injuries. Their criminal defense team represents individuals charged with a wide variety of crimes in counties all over the region of Florida. Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney also assist clients in serious employment-related claims, including all types of discrimination, wrongful termination, FMLA claims, sexual harassment, retaliation, and whistleblower claims.
Brandon Brooks
Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney, P.A.
+1 (850) 222-2000
marketing@toomuchatstake.com