December 20, 2023

Governor Janet Mills announced today that State of Maine offices will reopen tomorrow, December 21, 2023 across all Maine counties, though she noted that offices experiencing power outages or flood damage will remain closed.

The public is advised to call ahead to an office to confirm it is open before arriving in person.

“The State will resume normal operations to the greatest extent possible tomorrow as flood waters are expected to recede and as clean up and power restoration efforts continue,” said Governor Mills. “I continue to strongly urge all Maine people to exercise caution and vigilance, to stay off the roads as much as possible in hard hit areas; to stay away from flooded areas, including flooded roadways, and to heed the advice and warnings of your local county emergency officials.”

The following is a list of State offices that are likely not to be open tomorrow due to ongoing power outages or flood damage. This list is subject to change.