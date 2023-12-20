Arizona National Guard and Department of Public Safety Provide Enhanced Security in Southern Arizona

PHOENIX – The Arizona Departments of Emergency and Military Affairs and Public Safety posture to support Southern Arizona in response to Governor Katie Hobbs’ executive order.

As the Department of Public Safety (DPS) enhances its uniformed presence in the vicinity of the Lukeville Port of Entry, Guardsmen are expected to provide logistical, administrative, and analytical support for those troopers deployed there. This will be a multi-phased response and will continue to develop based on requests from local law enforcement.

All law enforcement actions, and authority will be exercised by DPS and Arizona Peace Officer Standard and Training certified personnel. DPS will focus on interdiction of narcotics and human smuggling networks operating in Southern Arizona.

“This is a team effort,” said Major General Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director and The Adjutant General of Arizona. “We are diligently working with our partners to ensure the safety and security of all Arizonans.”

The number of Guardsmen deployed as well as the scale of their mission is expected to fluctuate based on needs of the community and the developing security situation in Southern Arizona. Due to operational security considerations, mission specifics will not be released at this time.

“Our efforts to provide enhanced security in Southern Arizona is unwavering,” said Colonel Jeffrey Glover, Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. “In accordance with state law, the DPS is committed to supporting this team effort to be a visible presence for this operation at our southern border.”

Additional resources will be phased into communities over the next 30 days. Requests for support and operational deconfliction with state and local agencies will be facilitated by DEMA’s Emergency Management Division. This statewide effort will ensure work by local partners is supported with state resources through a coordinated framework.