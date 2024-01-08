Fusion Sign & Design Acquires Loren Industries

Fusion Sign & Design Partners with Loren Industries to Expand its Product Offering and Reach

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fusion Sign & Design, Inc., a high-growth sign manufacturing company specializing in single-family, multifamily and municipality signage throughout the western United States, acquires Loren Industries to expand its Southern California and Texas manufacturing capabilities as well as gain entrance into the national Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sign market.

Keystone Business Advisors served as the exclusive M&A advisor to Loren Industries for this transaction. “Loren Industries has a reputation as one of the nation’s top QSR sign manufacturers by providing excellent quality and by delivering its full sign package and branding elements on time exactly when its customers need it” stated Dave Richards, Managing Partner of Keystone Business Advisors.

“The company received offers from strategic private equity-backed manufacturers. However, Loren Industries founder, Dan Lorenzon, selected Fusion Sign & Design as he felt they were the best fit for his employees and could see a good home for himself over the next 3+ years,” stated Dave Richards.

“We are thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Loren Industries. This strategic move is a testament to our commitment to innovation and growth. By bringing together the strengths of Fusion Sign & Design and Loren Industries, we are not just expanding our market presence; we are also enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional value and service to our customers. The talented team at Loren Industries brings a wealth of expertise, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. This acquisition is a pivotal step in our journey, and we look forward to the collective success that our combined efforts will undoubtedly bring.” stated Loren Hanson and Dave Haffter, Principals at Fusion Sign and Design.

Dan Lorenzon, President of Loren Industries, said “We are excited to now be part of the Fusion Sign family. The acquisition expands our reach and capabilities across the full spectrum of the Sign Industry, offering new products and putting us in a position to better serve our clients. The Fusion Management Team (Loren Hanson & Dave Haffter) has the vision and talent to create new and better opportunities for our employees and customers, and we are thrilled to work together towards that goal.”

The acquisition increases Fusion’s manufacturing capacity by 33% and provides the company with access to a growing new market not previously served.

About Loren Industries

Loren Industries designs, manufactures and installs signage and branding elements for some of the largest national QSR brands such as Dutch Bros, Popeyes, MOD Pizza, Burger King and Chipotle. The company provides a wide range of products including Illuminated signage, awnings, building canopies, architectural signage, pylon and monument signs and drive-thru elements such as menu boards, clearance bars, and directional signs. Loren Industries has maintained high double-digit growth over the past few years due to rapid expansion by some of its key accounts, re-imaging of existing customer sites over a multi-year period for others and territory expansion into the Midwest and Southeast for three of its top five QSR customers.

About Fusion Sign & Design

Fusion Sign delivers experience and expertise in fabricating, installing, and printing signage for clients from a wide range of industries, including developers and builders of commercial, multi-family, and single-family projects to cities and municipalities, and businesses of all shapes and sizes for over 16 years.

About Keystone Business Advisors

Keystone Business Advisors is a Southern California-based full-service M&A advisory firm. Keystone specializes in managing the sale of privately owned California-based businesses with annual revenues of up to $100 million. The firm has completed over 200 + transactions and has considerable experience in most industries including manufacturing, wholesale/distribution, service, e-commerce, software, IT, logistics, professional services and healthcare.