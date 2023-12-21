Tale of Resilience and Dreams - Doug Ernest Pens a Story of Hope and Endurance in "The Call To Major League Baseball"

Doug Ernest Pens a Story of Hope and Endurance in "The Call To Major League Baseball"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a rich background in baseball, military service, and a distinguished career in the Federal Government, author Doug Ernest has released his debut novel, "The Call To Major League Baseball." The book masterfully weaves imagination and fact through the use of historical fiction, giving readers a front-row seat to the inspiring journey of a determined young boy, Hunter Austin.Ernest's own experiences, ranging from high school and college baseball and playing on the Fort Bragg Army Base team to a successful career in the Federal Government, provide credibility and complexity to Hunter Austin's story. The author's varied background, which includes work as a Chaplain's Assistant, Congressional journalist, and radio Disc Jockey, has inspired his ability to construct an engaging narrative."The Call To Major League Baseball" chronicles Hunter Austin's unwavering pursuit of his dream of playing in the Major Leagues, despite parental reservations and his small physical stature. Hunter's unwavering self-belief, motivated by a chip on his shoulder and a determination to prove his naysayers wrong, serves as the backdrop for the plot.Hunter's journey through the various levels of baseball is chronicled in this coming-of-age story, overcoming obstacles such as being the last child drafted in a little league, confronting rejection at high school try outs, and enduring the challenges of minor league life. Doug Ernest goes expertly into the emotional complexities of Hunter's relationships, particularly those with his father and girlfriend, providing layers of depth to the story.Inspired by a real-life baseball game in May 2018, where rookie David Hess made his Major League debut with the Baltimore Orioles, Ernest delves into the personal and intense reactions of Hess's family and friends in the stands. This pivotal moment became the catalyst for "The Call to Major League Baseball," as the author sought to explore the sacrifices, challenges, and triumphs of reaching the pinnacle of the sport.Doug Ernest draws inspiration for his work from important authors such as James Patterson, Rick Warren, and Alessandra Torre. His debut work, set in the historical fiction genre, is aimed at readers of coming-of-age stories, sports fans, and those who value determination and overcoming adversity."The Call To Major League Baseball" not only inspires and entertains but also educates readers, providing a glimpse into the world of professional baseball as well as the indomitable spirit required to achieve one's goals.Doug Ernest's writing accomplishments are highlighted by the good response to his debut novel on platforms such as Amazon, where customers commended the book for its entertainment value as well as educational insights. It was also found to be surprisingly emotional and romantic.While "The Call To Major League Baseball" marks Doug Ernest's inaugural foray into the literary world, he has already begun formalizing ideas for a non-fiction book, ensuring that readers can anticipate more engaging and insightful works from this talented author in the future.Learn more about Doug Ernest and his works on his website Book Title: The Call To Major League BaseballAuthor: Doug ErnestPaperback: ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 1039139914ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-1039139916Hardcover: ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 1039139922ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-1039139923Kindle: ASIN ‏ : ‎ B0BLJ9YH81About the AuthorDoug Ernest's passion for baseball has lasted a lifetime. He began playing baseball in the little leagues and finished in college. Doug enjoys watching baseball on TV, playing fantasy baseball, and reading all of the baseball news he can get his hands on. He and his wife, Virginia, live in Virginia Beach with their puppy, Coco. Doug is the proud father of two grown daughters as well as the grandfather of six grandchildren.

