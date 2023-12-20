STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates non-fatal shooting in Tunbridge

TUNBRIDGE, Vermont (Wednesday, Dec 20, 2023) — The Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man Wednesday morning, Dec 20, 2023, in the town of Tunbridge.

Police received a call just after 6 a.m. reporting that a shooting had occurred at a residence on Button Hill Road, in Tunbridge. First responders found the victim, an adult male, critically injured and rendered aid before transporting him by ambulance to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The individual responsible for the shooting has been interviewed by detectives, and the investigation is ongoing. This is an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

The names of the individuals involved will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives.

This investigation is in its early stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team, Royalton Police Department, and Victim Services Unit.

Anyone with information that could help investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as this investigation continues.

Detective Lieutenant Michael Studin

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, Vermont 05346

802-722-4600 (w)

802-722-4691 (f)

Michael.studin@vermont.gov