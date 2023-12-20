Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,304 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,189 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Beau Williams to the Seagrass Restoration Technology Development Initiative Technology Advisory Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Beau Williams to the Seagrass Restoration Technology Development Initiative Technology Advisory Council.

Beau Williams

Williams, of Tampa, is the Owner and Operator of AquaTech Eco Consultants and Aquaticus Plants. With over 20 years of experience in seagrass research, development and implementation, he most recently served as the Director of Operations for Seagrass Recovery. He is a current member of the Florida and Tampa Bay Associations of Environmental Professionals and the Propeller Club of Tampa Bay. Williams attended the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota and Tallahassee Community College.

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Beau Williams to the Seagrass Restoration Technology Development Initiative Technology Advisory Council

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more