Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the State Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Michael Kraynick and the reappointment of Eugene “Tommy” Ford to the State Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision.

Eugene “Tommy” Ford

Ford is the Bay County Sheriff. He currently serves as Chair of the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission and as the Co-Chair of the Northwest Florida Regional Domestic Security Task Force and is a member of the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center Board of Directors. Ford earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of West Florida.

Michael Kraynick

Kraynick is a Judge for the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court. He serves as a Coach, Trial Team Coordinator and Faculty Advisor for the Barry University School of Law Student Trial Advocacy Team. Kraynick earned his bachelor’s degree in real estate and finance from Florida State University and his juris doctor from Barry University.

###