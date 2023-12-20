Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Florida Athletic Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Adrian Nuñez and the reappointment of Tina Pike to the Florida Athletic Commission.

Adrian Nuñez

Nuñez is the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Assisting Hands Home Care Miami. Previously, he served as an After Market Regional Manager for Lexmark International. Nuñez earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing and international business from Florida International University and his master’s degree in business administration from Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Tina Pike

Pike is a Homeschool Educator. Active in her community, she is a member of the Bruton Memorial Library Foundation and the Plant City Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee and is the former Chair of the Plant City YMCA. Pike earned her bachelor’s degree in business management and master’s degree in education from Elmira College.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

