Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Emergency Communications Board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Christian Chavez, Richard Collins, Jamie Cruse, Rob LaVielle and Billy Woods to the Emergency Communications Board.

Christian Chavez

Chavez is a Captain for the Miami Beach Fire Rescue. He is a current member of the International Association of Firefighters. Chavez earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Lynn University and his master’s degree in public administration from Barry University.

Richard Collins

Collins is the Emergency Services Director for Sarasota County. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force Reserve. Active in his community, he is a member of the Florida Emergency Professionals Association, the Florida City County Managers Association and the International Association of Emergency Management. Collins earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Palm Beach Atlantic University.

Jamie Cruse

Cruse is the Chief of Police for the Perry Police Department. He is a member of the Florida Police Chiefs Association Board of Directors and an executive member of the Boys and Girls Club of North Central Florida. The current President of the Third Judicial Circuit Chief’s and Sheriff’s Association, Cruse has over 25 years of law enforcement experience.

Rob LaVielle

LaVielle is the FirstNet Market Manager of Florida, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands. He is the former President of the Florida State Soccer Association and the Region Three Director of the United States Adult Soccer Association. LaVielle earned his bachelor’s degree in business and marketing from Tampa College.

Billy Woods

Woods is the Marion County Sheriff. He currently serves as a Commissioner for the Commission of Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation and the Treasurer of the Florida Sheriffs Association. Woods earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration and business management from Columbia Southern University.

