Mississippi receives A grade for financial literacy in high schools

For Immediate Release:  Dec. 8, 2023

JACKSON, Miss. – Mississippi is one of seven states to receive an A grade in the 2023 National Report Card on State Efforts to Improve Financial Literacy in High Schools released this month.

Other states receiving A grades are Alabama, Iowa, Missouri, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia.

The report was produced by the Center for Financial Literacy at Champlain College in Vermont. The center issued A grades to states that require personal finance instruction as a graduation requirement. Beginning in 2022, Mississippi high school students are required to take a Mississippi College and Career Readiness Course (MCCR) course with a financial literacy component in order to graduate.

The MCCR course was developed to support the vision and mission of the Mississippi Department of Education that all students who graduate from high school are prepared for college, career and active citizenship.

The Center for Financial Literacy, established in 2010, is nationally known for its work to increase the financial capability of the nation through its research, advocacy and financial literacy educator training programs. Previous reports were issued in 2013, 2015 and 2017. Mississippi received a C grade in 2017.

According to the report, “financial literacy is linked to positive outcomes, like wealth accumulation, stock market participation, effective retirement planning, and avoiding high-cost alternative financial services.”

To view the 2023 MCCR Curriculum go to mdek12.org/ese/College-and-Career-Readiness.

Mississippi receives A grade for financial literacy in high schools

