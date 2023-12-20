Shapiro Administration Invests $1.8 Million to Improve the Health and Safety of Residents in Armstrong, Schuylkill, and Somerset Counties

Critical investments support the needs of counties across the Commonwealth and address the challenges they face, creating safe and healthy communities.

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger today announced nearly $1.8 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to improve water and sewage systems and public health and safety in Armstrong, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties. The Shapiro Administration, focused on boosting Pennsylvania’s economy, knows that DCED programs like CDBG are essential to strengthening our communities and improving the quality of life for residents.

“DCED and the Shapiro Administration are focused on providing support to communities throughout Pennsylvania,” said Secretary Siger. “We realize that safe, healthy communities mean a better quality of life for residents, and in turn can attract new businesses and jobs which help them prosper. CDBG grants are vital in making that happen.”

Armstrong County:

Armstrong County was awarded $330,000 to rehabilitate the wastewater treatment plant that serves the Village of Templeton, Pine Township. Due to a shrinking customer base and the resulting reduction of anticipated income, the system can no longer fund capital improvements and cannot cover costs of needed repairs and upgrades to the aging infrastructure of the treatment plant. There are 96 permanent households and a recreational RV park that use the system.

Schuylkill County:

Schuylkill County was awarded $438,732 for the replacement of a water storage tank that serves customers in portions of Tremont and Porter Townships. The current water storage tank is 43years old and has multiple leaks, a faulty leveling system, and does not have an approved PA DEP level reader. The grant will cover the construction of a new 160,000-gallon water tank, a new foundation, and security fencing.

Somerset County:

Somerset County was awarded $976,586 for sidewalk rehabilitation along Walker and Monroe Streets in Garrett Borough. Walker Street, which provides pedestrian access to a post office and businesses on the main thoroughfare, has sidewalks and curbs that are crumbling or non-existent, making it unwalkable for residents. Along Walker Street, nearly 2,200 linear feet of sidewalks, curbing and 14 ADA curb ramps will be installed. Along Monroe Street, approximately 335 linear feet of sidewalks and curbing will be installed. Pavement restoration and necessary storm sewer drainage in the project area will also be done.

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds strengthen Pennsylvania communities by assisting with housing improvements, building suitable living environments, expanding economic opportunities geared to low- and moderate-income individuals, and improving critical community health and welfare infrastructure.

