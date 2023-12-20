AZDPS Awarded $696,781 in Grant Funding by Governor's Office of Highway Safety

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) was awarded $696,781 in grant funding from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). The grants will help with overtime costs for troopers during driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement details, targeted distracted driving enforcement operations, occupant protection (seat belt) enforcement details, collision reduction details, and the Street Racing Task Force. The grant funding will also support overtime staffing in Operational Communications and the State Crime Laboratory.

The GOHS grant funding will also be directed to the training of additional Drug Recognition Experts (DRE) and the purchase of materials, supplies and equipment related to vehicle collision investigation enforcement.

GOHS has allocated grant funds in support of these programs:

$51,200 for seat belt enforcement details

$150,000 for DUI enforcement

$40,000 for distracted driving enforcement

$150,000 for STEP/speed enforcement

$40,000 for the Street Racing Task Force

$75,000 in overtime funding for the State Crime Lab

$20,000 for dispatch support for DUI & street racing enforcement

$90,000 for DRE training, materials & supplies

$80,581 for criminal collision investigation

“Speed, impaired driving, distracted driving, and failure to use a seat belt continue to be the leading causes of serious injuries and fatal collisions,” said Lieutenant Colonel Deston Coleman Jr., Assistant Director of the Highway Patrol Division at AZDPS. “Thanks to the continued support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, state troopers will be able to increase enforcement and make the roadways safer for the motoring public.”