Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,297 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,224 in the last 365 days.

Celebrate the holiday season at Runge Conservation Nature Center Dec. 27-29

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to celebrate the holidays at Runge Conservation Nature Center Dec. 27-29 with free games, crafts, music, interactive displays, and nature exploration featuring the incredible lives of bugs for the nature center’s Holiday Happenings: Bah HumBUG! event.

All ages are invited, and no registration is required. A refreshment room with popcorn and hot chocolate will be available throughout the entire event. The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Dec. 27: Powerful Pollinators

  • 10:30 a.m.: Incredible Insects
  • 12:00 p.m.: Bugs in Books story time
  • 1:00 p.m.: Insect Investigation
  • 2:00 p.m.: Bug Bingo

Thursday, Dec. 28: Food Chain Heroes

  • 10:30 a.m.: Incredible Insects
  • 11:00 a.m.: Flutist Katie Dancer live performance
  • 12:00 p.m.: Bugs in Books story time
  • 12:30 p.m.: Flutist Katie Dancer live performance
  • 1:00 p.m.: Insect Investigation
  • 2:00 p.m.: Animal Feeding

Friday, Dec. 29: Bold and Beautiful Bugs 

  • Ongoing musical guest, Simply Strings 
  • 10:30 a.m.: Incredible Insects
  • 11:00 a.m.: “When is a Bug not a Bug” puppet show
  • 12:00 p.m.: Bugs in Books story time
  • 1:00 p.m.: “When is a Bug not a Bug” puppet show
  • 2:00 p.m.: Insect Investigation

Participants are encouraged to explore the nature center property in between scheduled events. Runge Conservation Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

You just read:

Celebrate the holiday season at Runge Conservation Nature Center Dec. 27-29

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more