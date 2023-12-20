Celebrate the holiday season at Runge Conservation Nature Center Dec. 27-29

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to celebrate the holidays at Runge Conservation Nature Center Dec. 27-29 with free games, crafts, music, interactive displays, and nature exploration featuring the incredible lives of bugs for the nature center’s Holiday Happenings: Bah HumBUG! event.

All ages are invited, and no registration is required. A refreshment room with popcorn and hot chocolate will be available throughout the entire event. The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Dec. 27: Powerful Pollinators

10:30 a.m.: Incredible Insects

12:00 p.m.: Bugs in Books story time

1:00 p.m.: Insect Investigation

2:00 p.m.: Bug Bingo

Thursday, Dec. 28: Food Chain Heroes

10:30 a.m.: Incredible Insects

11:00 a.m.: Flutist Katie Dancer live performance

12:00 p.m.: Bugs in Books story time

12:30 p.m.: Flutist Katie Dancer live performance

1:00 p.m.: Insect Investigation

2:00 p.m.: Animal Feeding

Friday, Dec. 29: Bold and Beautiful Bugs

Ongoing musical guest, Simply Strings

10:30 a.m.: Incredible Insects

11:00 a.m.: “When is a Bug not a Bug” puppet show

12:00 p.m.: Bugs in Books story time

1:00 p.m.: “When is a Bug not a Bug” puppet show

2:00 p.m.: Insect Investigation

Participants are encouraged to explore the nature center property in between scheduled events. Runge Conservation Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.