Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,298 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,224 in the last 365 days.

Woman Killed in Northwest Stabbing

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a stabbing that killed a woman in Northwest.

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at approximately 2:49 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 1200 block of 11th Street, Northwest for the report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located a woman inside of a residence with stab wound injuries. She died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Reyna Garcia-Lopez, of Northwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 23205461

You just read:

Woman Killed in Northwest Stabbing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more