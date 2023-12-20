Updated * Suspects and a Vehicle Sought in a Robbery in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District are seeking suspects and the suspects’ vehicle who robbed a retail store in the 900 Block of I Street, Northwest.

On Sunday, December 17, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., five suspects entered a retail store. One of the suspects discharged a fire extinguisher multiple times with its contents striking a Special Police Officer while the other suspects took merchandise from the store. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects, one of whom is pictured below, and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video the photo below:

https://youtu.be/7ubX3HudH4M

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23204808