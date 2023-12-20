Houston Area Urban League Condemns Texas SB4, Highlights Disproportionate Impact on Communities of Color

HAUL Issues Strong Rebuke of Texas SB4, Citing Dire Impact on Houston's Marginalized Communities; Calls for Upholding Rights and Equity

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houston Area Urban League is gravely concerned about the passage of SB4 in Texas, as we recognize its detrimental impact, particularly on citizens of color in the Houston Area. This bill poses significant threats to the rights and safety of marginalized communities, perpetuating a climate of fear and distrust of local law enforcement. It exacerbates existing inequalities by potentially enabling discrimination and racial profiling, thereby undermining the well-being and livelihoods of those we serve.

HAUL remains resolute in our dedication to standing against such legislation, advocating tirelessly for policies that foster inclusivity, equity, and justice for all residents in our diverse community.

About

The Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) was organized in June, 1968 as a nonprofit 501(c)3 agency. Affiliated with the United Way and National Urban League, HAUL advocates for and provides social services to disadvantaged people of all races, gender, age groups, and/or disabilities. HAUL operates the following six (6) programs targeting residents in economically disadvantaged geographic areas in the Greater Houston areas: Education and Youth Development; Workforce and Economic Development; Workforce Training; Housing; Social Justice; and Health and Wellness Initiatives.

