Stay Safe and Festive: Be Mindful of these 3 Holiday Decorating Hazards

Decorating is one of the best ways to get in the holiday mood—unfortunately, the risk of injuries, fatalities and property damage increases during the holiday season due to hazards that can occur.

To ensure a safe and joyful holiday season, use the following precautions when decorating your home:

Practice Fire Safety

Each year, an estimated 32,200 home heating fires are reported to fire departments nationwide. These fires caused an estimated 190 deaths, 625 injuries and $442 million in property loss. According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly one in five Christmas tree fires were started by lamps or bulbs and eight percent started by candles. Candle fires peak in the months of December and January, with 11 percent of candle fires occurring during that time period.

The increase in fire hazards occurs from flammable seasonal decorations, frayed or pinched wires, broken cords, loose bulb connections, dry Christmas trees, unsupervised candles, fireplaces and spending more time in the kitchen, with unsafe cooking practices responsible for starting 19 percent of fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association. To stay safe, make sure you:

Inspect holiday lights before you put them up. Replace light sets that have broken or cracked sockets, frayed or bare wires, or loose connections.

When hanging lights, avoid piercing or damaging the insulation to prevent water from entering the wiring.

Turn off holiday lights at night or when you leave the house.

Never nail, tack or stress wiring when hanging lights, and keep plugs off the ground away from puddles and snow.

Do not overload extension cords.

Make sure to have working smoke alarms close to where anyone may be sleeping.

Keep candles away from flammable materials. Place candles at least 12 inches away from anything that burns to ensure children or pets cannot reach them.

If using a live tree, cut off about 2 inches of the trunk to expose fresh wood for better water absorption. Water it daily and remove it from your home when it is dry.

Place your tree at least 3 feet away from fireplaces, radiators and other heat sources, ensuring the doorways are not blocked.

Prevent Falls

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 160 people are injured daily during the holiday season, with most incidents involving falls. To prevent falls, follow these guidelines:

Select a ladder appropriate for the job by ensuring the ladder is the correct height and weight limit.

Have good, stable placement when using a ladder and wear shoes that allow for good traction.

Do not stand on tables or chairs to resemble a ladder when decorating.

Clear pathways of trip hazards — such as clutter, power cords or extra furniture — make moving around easier.

Fix uneven walkways and steps inside and outside the home to help prevent falls.

Assess your physical abilities and limitations.

Survey the weather.

Review additional ladder guidance on cdc.gov.

Be Mindful of Children and Pets

Children are more exposed to hazards during the holiday time, including unsafe decorations, tripping over unsecured electrical cords, slipping on loose ornaments and ingesting small decorations that can lead to choking or poisoning. Make sure to:

Keep matches, lighters and candles out of the reach of children.

Use care with “fire salts,” which produce colored flames when thrown on wood fires. They contain heavy metals, which can cause intense gastrointestinal irritation or vomiting if eaten.

Avoid decorations that are sharp or breakable.

Keep trimmings with small removable parts out of the reach of children. Pieces could be swallowed or inhaled.

Avoid trimmings that resemble candy or food. A child could eat them!

Artificial snow sprays can irritate the lungs if inhaled. To avoid injury, read container labels and follow directions carefully.

Check the labels of older decorations. Some older tinsel is lead-based. If using angel hair, wear gloves to avoid irritation.

Decorating your home for the holidays can be a fun and festive activity, but it is essential to be mindful of its potential hazards. Following the tips outlined above, can help ensure your holiday season is safe and enjoyable for you and your loved ones.

Remember, accidents can happen even when taking precautions, so it is crucial to have an emergency strategy such as a Home Fire Safety plan. Ensure everyone in your household knows what to do in a fire or other emergency.

For more information on how to be prepared this holiday season, go to #WinterReady | Ready.gov.