Healthcare Improvement Challenge Voting Opens

CANADA, December 20 - Nova Scotians can now vote on ideas submitted to the Healthcare Improvement Challenge.

The contest, launched in October, received more than 2,200 ideas from healthcare providers and people in jobs linked to healthcare in Nova Scotia. The ideas have been narrowed down to a shortlist of 20 to be voted on by the public.

“The number of ideas received shows there are many common-sense, low cost and easy to implement improvements that will make a difference in the lives of patients, families and those working in healthcare,” said Premier Tim Houston. “I thank everyone who took the time to submit an idea.”

The top 10 ideas will be considered priorities, and the government will work with health-system partners to implement them, where feasible. Even those that do not make the top 10 will be considered if they have potential.

Nova Scotians can vote for their three favourite ideas from the list posted at: https://www.novascotia.ca/healthcare-challenge

Voting runs from today, December 20, to Monday, January 8. Results from public voting will be announced by the end of January.

Quick Facts: the Healthcare Improvement Challenge ran from October 23 to November 22

ideas were reviewed for cost and operational implications, the ability to implement them across the healthcare system, as well as the impact on patient care and experience, or facility and workflow

the deadline for voting is 11:59 p.m. on January 8

-30-