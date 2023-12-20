Truth Tree Launches a New Digital Marketing Dashboard Designed for School Marketers
TruthTree launches EnrolLytics, a comprehensive digital marketing intelligence and reporting dashboard for schools.
We've strategically positioned data in a manner that provides tactical feedback when combined with our in-platform tips specific to the data being presented.”WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruthTree, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for schools, is excited to announce the launch of EnrolLytics™️, a comprehensive digital marketing dashboard designed exclusively for schools and designed for private schools and independent school marketing, admissions, and communication professionals.
Trevor Waddington
With EnrolLytics™️, schools can streamline their marketing data analysis process, eliminating the need to jump between multiple platforms and create tedious reports. The all-in-one dashboard provides schools with a centralized platform to track and analyze website traffic, pay-per-click advertising, social media engagement, and lead generation, all in one place.
In addition to providing real-time insights and customized reporting, EnrolLytics™️ also features easy-to-understand explainers, definitions, and questions to consider when viewing the data, along with expert tips from Truth Tree's team of school marketing professionals.
"There are a lot of platforms, dashboards, and apps out there that can aggregate data from Google Analytics, Facebook, etc. We've strategically positioned data in a manner that provides tactical feedback when combined with our in-platform tips specific to the data being presented. For example, if Facebook ads are $100/day and the conversion rate is 1%, but the Google ads spend is $50/day, and the conversion rate is 5%, we suggest to the user to shift some or more of FB's ad spend to Google ads," says Truth Tree President and Founder, Trevor Waddington.
This launch marks a significant milestone in TruthTree's mission to help schools stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving digital marketing landscape.
