Westminster School Celebrates Opening of New Turf Field and Playground Plaza
The Culmination of the “Field of Dreams” Campaign, the New Turf Field Will Benefit Students for Generations
In addition to a field striped for softball, soccer, and lacrosse and featuring a digital scoreboard, an expansive terrace allows an elevated view of the competition on the turf and provides a place where spectators can gather, relax in Adirondack chairs, and enjoy each other’s company.
The park-like playground plaza contains an area dedicated to preschool and one for K-8, complete with a climbing wall, multiple slides and swings, and a full basketball court. These spaces are enhanced with paver sidewalks, a bubbling fountain, and large-scale sculptures, creating a beautiful setting for students to relish time outdoors.
This over $5 million improvement project is the result of years of planning, with financing secured in June 2025 and nearly $1.2 million now raised toward the initial $1.6 million fundraising goal.
Westminster’s softball team took to the field for their opening day game last week, and the spring sports season is off and running for the Griffins. An official Grand Opening ceremony is planned for the fall. Contact Westminster’s admissions office to tour the campus and see these state-of-the-art outdoor facilities up close.
Mrs. Lauren Cowles
Westminster School
+1 703-256-3620
lcowles@westminsterschool.com
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