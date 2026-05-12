Westminster School Celebrates Opening of New Turf Field and Playground Plaza

The Culmination of the “Field of Dreams” Campaign, the New Turf Field Will Benefit Students for Generations

This is a major milestone for our school. The turf field and new recreation spaces reflect our commitment to providing an exceptional environment for learning, growth, and play.” — Mrs. Nancy Schuler, Head of School at Westminster

ANNADALE, VA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westminster School in Annandale, Virginia, held a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony in March 2026 for its brand-new turf athletic field and upgraded outdoor play spaces, the culmination of a dream over a decade in the making. Designed to enhance the student experience, the new field will serve as a hub for athletics, outdoor education, and community gatherings.In addition to a field striped for softball, soccer, and lacrosse and featuring a digital scoreboard, an expansive terrace allows an elevated view of the competition on the turf and provides a place where spectators can gather, relax in Adirondack chairs, and enjoy each other’s company.The park-like playground plaza contains an area dedicated to preschool and one for K-8, complete with a climbing wall, multiple slides and swings, and a full basketball court. These spaces are enhanced with paver sidewalks, a bubbling fountain, and large-scale sculptures, creating a beautiful setting for students to relish time outdoors.This over $5 million improvement project is the result of years of planning, with financing secured in June 2025 and nearly $1.2 million now raised toward the initial $1.6 million fundraising goal.Westminster’s softball team took to the field for their opening day game last week, and the spring sports season is off and running for the Griffins. An official Grand Opening ceremony is planned for the fall. Contact Westminster’s admissions office to tour the campus and see these state-of-the-art outdoor facilities up close.

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