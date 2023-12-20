Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly Appoints Seven to the SelectFlorida Board of Directors

Today, Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly announced the first SelectFlorida Board of Directors, appointing Greg Britton as chair and Jennifer Conoley, Beth Kigel, Nick Primrose, Michael Simas, Kelly Smallridge and Mark Wilson to the board.

SelectFlorida was formed and founded in 2023 to lead the state’s international commerce functions under FloridaCommerce following the signing of House Bill 5. SelectFlorida serves as a catalyst for economic development by promoting Florida as a premier business destination and expanding the state’s economic power through private-sector job creation.

Greg Britton

Greg Britton is the State Director for the Florida Small Business Development Center Network. Britton most recently served as Chief Operations Officer of DEFENSEWERX and the Director of the Division of Strategic Business Development at the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. He received a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Trine University.

Jennifer Conoley

Jennifer Conoley serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Florida’s Great Northwest, the regional economic development organization for the 13-county region of Florida’s panhandle. She is a Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) with the International Economic Development Council and a Master Economic Development Practitioner with the Advanced Economic Development Leadership program. Conoley has been promoting Northwest Florida for growth and diversification, attracting quality companies, and fostering new job creation since 2009. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from Florida State University.

Beth Kigel

Beth Kigel serves as Vice President and Director of Smart and Connected Solutions at the HNTB corporation. Previously, Kigel served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce, covering a 10-municipality region with 850 member organizations. Kigel received her undergraduate degree from the University of Florida and her Master of Business Administration at the University of Central Florida.

Nick Primrose

Nick Primrose serves as the Chief of Regulatory Compliance at Jacksonville Port Authority. Previously, Primrose served as Deputy General Counsel for Governor Ron DeSantis and General Counsel for the State of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management. Primrose received his undergraduate degree from Lake Forest College, a Master of Public Administration from DePaul University and his juris doctor from Barry University.

Michael Simas

Michael Simas is the President & CEO of The Florida Council of 100. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President of the Partnership for New York City. Simas is a corporate and nonprofit executive with nearly 20 years of experience advising Chief Executive Officer’s and working with public, private and civic partners to mobilize private sector resources in support of economic growth and innovation.

Kelly Smallridge

Kelly Smallridge serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County. Smallridge received her undergraduate degree from the University of Florida.

Mark Wilson

Mark Wilson serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Florida Chamber of Commerce. In his role, Wilson works with business leaders to create a business climate that generates prosperity and high-paying jobs, vibrant communities and global competitiveness. Prior to joining the Florida Chamber in 1998, Wilson served as vice president of the Chicagoland Chamber and previously served with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Wilson received his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia and earned the national designation Certified Chamber Executive.