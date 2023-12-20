Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Montgomery and Sumner Counties

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and FEMA have opened Disaster Recovery Centers in Montgomery and Sumner counties to help people affected by the Dec. 9 tornadoes.

Center locations:

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

350 Pageant Lane #501

Clarksville, 37040

Hours of operation: 

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday 

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday 

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday 

 

Gallatin Public Utilities

239 Hancock St. 

Gallatin, 37066

Hours of operation: 

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday 

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday 

 

Previously opened:

Nashville Public Library

610 Gallatin Pike S.

Madison 37115

Hours of operation:

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday 

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

 

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Tennessee state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates on applications.

Storm survivors in Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery and Sumner counties may be eligible for FEMA financial assistance for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses.

In addition to visiting a center, homeowners and renters can apply by going online to disasterassistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app or calling 800-621-3362. The phone line is open daily, and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities. They have assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to interact with staff. Video Remote Interpreting is available and in-person sign language is available by request. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

For information on Tennessee’s disaster recovery, fema.gov/disaster/4751.Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

