Animal Welfare Advisory Council Meeting - CANCELED

MAINE, December 20 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: December 20, 2023

Start Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Microsoft Teams - Online Meeting

Meeting description/purpose:

Join Meeting on Microsoft Teams

Call in
207-209-4724 United States, Portland
Phone Conference ID: 219 523 961 449 #
Passcode: aAHEkg

Related documents (if any):
For further information, contact:

Name: Ronda Steciuk

Phone: 207-287-3846

