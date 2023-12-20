Animal Welfare Advisory Council Meeting - CANCELED

MAINE, December 20 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: December 20, 2023

Start Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Microsoft Teams - Online Meeting

Meeting description/purpose:

Join Meeting on Microsoft Teams

Call in

207-209-4724 United States, Portland

Phone Conference ID: 219 523 961 449 #

Passcode: aAHEkg

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Ronda Steciuk

Phone: 207-287-3846