Oxbo acquires Westside Equipment Co

The company is expanding its presence and product portfolio in the fruit industry

LYNDEN, WASHINGTON, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Byron, New York, December 21, 2023 – Today Oxbo is expanding its presence and product portfolio through acquiring Westside Equipment Company in Madera, California. The acquisition is designed to strengthen and enhance Oxbo’s global fruit business segment, to deepen Oxbo’s presence in California, and to support Oxbo’s mission to be the clear customer choice for specialized harvesters around the globe.

“Westside’s tomato, pistachio, and vineyard equipment complement Oxbo’s industry-leading fruit product line,” stated Roel Zeevat, CEO of Oxbo. “The high quality, specialized products Westside builds for its customers are a perfect fit for Oxbo. Together, our dedicated employees will help us deliver product innovation and superior customer service as we further strengthen our fruit division focused on berry, coffee, grape, olive, tomato, and pistachio equipment.”

“We share Oxbo’s commitment to reliability, innovation, and customer service, making this acquisition a perfect fit for Westside’s employees, products, and customers,” commented Robert Huckaby, CEO of Westside Equipment Company who will remain onboard with Oxbo. “We are excited to join the Oxbo organization as we grow the business through delivering product innovation and world-class service to our customers.”

“Hanover Partners was privileged to partner with the talented Westside Equipment team the past four-years, during which the company experienced tremendous growth,” said Aaron Aiken, Managing Partner of Hanover Partners. “Westside is well-positioned for its next stage of growth, and we feel Oxbo’s worldwide market leadership in specialty harvesting equipment will enable that growth.”

Over the last 30 years, Oxbo has continued to grow through acquiring manufacturers in specialty agricultural markets. With each acquisition comes Oxbo’s commitment to deliver customer value.

With the addition of Westside, Oxbo continues to optimize farming together with employees and customers as the company aims to be the clear customer choice for specialty harvesters.

Westside will continue operating at its existing facilities. Customers will continue to purchase products and parts through their existing Westside or Oxbo channel.

With the addition of Westside, Oxbo operates ten manufacturing facilities around the globe including its global headquarters in Roosendaal, the Netherlands, and operates seventeen sales and service locations.

About Oxbo

At Oxbo, we are Optimizing farming together. Serving the application, forage, fruit, seed, vegetable, and root crop markets, Oxbo aims to be the clear choice for specialty harvesting and controlled application technology. The Oxbo team consists of global engineering, manufacturing, sales, and service support. For more information, visit www.oxbo.com.