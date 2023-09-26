Oxbo to Exhibit at Agritechnica 2023

The company announces the opportunity to see its Red Dot Award-Winning Manure Applicator and the Launch of its trailed Forage Merger

ROOSENDAAL, NETHERLANDS , September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxbo, a leader in specialty harvesting and controlled application equipment, is excited to announce its participation in Agritechnica 2023. Held from 12-18 November at the Hannover Fairgrounds, the event is set to be an exciting moment for the industry. Oxbo will present two machines in stand H07, Hall 25 and will unveil, for the first time, the new CM240 forage merger.

Oxbo's AT5104 Manure Applicator, Winner of a Red Dot Award for Product Design

Oxbo is also proud to spotlight its recent win for the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2023 for the Oxbo AT5104 LNMS slurry applicator. “The honor represents a significant achievement for Oxbo,” says Roel Zeevat, Oxbo CEO.

Leonardo Ungaretti, CTO for Oxbo, adds, “Not only does the AT5104 feature an attractive design, but it also delivers unparalleled performance: the ability to work with tramlines or utilize crab steering, an intelligent mechanical drive, a proven CVT transmission and the biggest tires for the lowest ground pressure in the industry.” Visitors will learn about the new SuperLoad+ loading system, NIR sensing capabilities, higher unloading rate capability, all focused on the ability of the AT5104 to apply valuable nutrients with the best fuel consumption per m3 applied.

Unveiling a New Trailed Twin Merger for the European Forage Market

In addition to showcasing its award-winning AT5104, Oxbo will also unveil its new CM240 forage merger designed to meet the needs of the European grass and alfalfa forage markets. The merger combines the latest Oxbo technology and is designed to offer unprecedented efficiency and performance and high-quality forage. The Oxbo CM240 features a 12.5m working width, forced crop flow technology, full ISOBUS control, and an automatic or manual steerable rear axle.



About Agritechnica 2023

Agritechnica serves as a global hub for innovations and major businesses in the agriculture machine and crop production market. Expected to attract over 400,000 visitors and 1,700 exhibitors, the venue will span across 23 halls covering products from the entire plant production ecosystem.

About Oxbo

At Oxbo, we are Optimizing farming together. Serving the application, forage, fruit, seed, vegetable, and root crop markets, Oxbo aims to be the clear choice for specialty harvesting and controlled application technology. The Oxbo team consists of global engineering, manufacturing, sales, and service support. For more information, visit www.oxbo.com.