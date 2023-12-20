Pastor Stephanus Elia Delivers Inspiring Message of Gratitude at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Annual Awards Banquet

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, a leader in the real estate industry, was honored to have Pastor Stephanus Elia lead a meaningful prayer session at their 2023 Best Of The Best Awards Banquet, held at The Vintage Rose in Orange County.

In a time when the real estate industry faces numerous challenges, Pastor Elia’s message was both timely and inspiring. He touched on the dual nature of the Christmas season – a period often regarded as the most wonderful time of the year, yet also marked by significant stress for many. Citing a recent survey, Pastor Elia highlighted that 88% of people experience heightened stress during this period, with concerns ranging from decorating (29%) and family events (35%) to finding gifts (48%) and financial strain (56%).

Addressing the audience, predominantly composed of real estate professionals who have navigated a particularly tough market in 2023, Pastor Elia acknowledged the widespread feelings of stress and depression. He offered a powerful antidote rooted in neuroscience and faith: the practice of gratitude. Neuroscience studies suggest that gratitude and anxiety cannot coexist in the brain, making gratitude a crucial practice in times of stress.

Pastor Elia encouraged attendees to cultivate gratitude in all aspects of their lives, from acknowledging the support of spouses and family members to appreciating colleagues and leadership, including Venny and Rudy Lira Kusuma the co-founders of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. He emphasized the importance of gratitude towards God, citing Philippians 4:6-7, which advises against anxiety and promotes peace through prayer and thanksgiving.

“Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus.” - Philippians 4:6-7

The session led by Pastor Elia was not just a prayer; it was a call to action for all present to shift their focus from the challenges to the blessings in their lives, thereby fostering a positive mindset essential for personal and professional well-being.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty extends its heartfelt thanks to Pastor Stephanus Elia for his enlightening and uplifting contribution to the event and remains committed to supporting its team and clients through faith, resilience, and gratitude.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty specializes in providing top-notch real estate services with a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. The company prides itself on its knowledgeable agents and innovative approaches to real estate challenges. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Pastor Stephanus Elia Delivers Inspiring Message of Gratitude at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Annual Awards Banquet

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159 Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Company/Organization
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Champions Philanthropy at 2023 Awards Banquet with Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Fred Wikkeling, Esteemed Motivational Speaker and Real Estate Expert, Inspires at YHSGR's 2023 Awards Banquet
YHSGR Celebrates a Year of Success with Insightful Keynote by Rev. Dr. Daniel Hanafi at 2023 Best Of The Best Awards
View All Stories From This Author