Distinguished Natural Resources Attorney Laura L. Chartrand Joins Messner Reeves LLP

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Messner Reeves LLP, a nationally acclaimed full-service business law firm, announces the addition of Laura L. Chartrand to its team of accomplished attorneys. She brings an impressive track record and a wealth of experience in natural resources and environmental law to the firm.

Ms. Chartrand has held several highly respected roles outside of private practice. She is the former Regional Solicitor of the Rocky Mountain Region with the U.S. Department of Interior. She also served as a Deputy Attorney General for the Natural Resources and Environment Section with the Colorado Attorney General's Office. Michelle L. Harden, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner of Messner Reeves LLP commented, “Laura brings a wealth of knowledge in natural resources and environmental law to the firm. She is a great colleague, and with her experience and subject-matter expertise, we are well-positioned to expand nationally in natural resources and environmental law."

These positions and others throughout her nearly two decades of experience have enabled her to amass extensive knowledge and skills in all areas of natural resources law. With her experience, acumen, and dedication to client service, Ms. Chartrand is uniquely suited to lead the firm’s Natural Resources Law and Environmental Law practice. Chartrand shared, “I am proud to join the Messner Reeves team and lead the firm’s natural resources law practice area. The high-level state and federal work I have done for years in natural resources and environmental law is a good fit for this firm to offer additional legal services to clients in these areas.”

LAURA L. CHARTRAND, AN ACCOMPLISHED NATURAL RESOURCES ATTORNEY WITH UNMATCHED EXPERIENCE

In her practice, Ms. Chartrand is a notable leader in natural resources and environmental law involving complex legal, regulatory, and legislative matters. She represents clients, from governmental entities and privately held companies to ranches and farms.

Her state and federal government experience includes directing litigation and providing general counsel advice for the agencies within the U.S. Department of Interior, the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, and the environmental divisions of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Additionally, Ms. Chartrand has served as Water and Agriculture Policy Advisor to the Western Governors’ Association, advising the governors of 19 western states and three U.S.-flag islands on many crucial issues concerning natural resources. She is also the former Water Resources Policy Advisor at Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Inc., and served on the Nebraska Water Balance Alliance.

Ms. Chartrand obtained her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law. She is admitted to the Colorado State Bar and the U.S. Court of Appeals, Tenth Circuit.

