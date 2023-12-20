Submit Release
MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release

Maryland State Police News Release

MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol 

Barrack “T” Leonardtown 

23200 Leonard Hall Drive 

Leonardtown, MD 20650 

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 20, 2023

On 12/19/2023, Cpl Ditoto responded to a vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at Laurel Grove Road, Mechanicsville, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of one of the vehicles had an extraditable warrant through York County, PA. Jay Aaron Mills-Odi, 34 of Columbia, MD was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged as a Fugitive from Justice.

 

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

  • On 12/16/2023, Raheem Anthony Thomas, 28 of Indian Head, MD was arrested by Tpr Eckrich

 

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

  • On 12/12/2023, Kelli Jane Gray Barnhardt, 33 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for FTA: Driving without a required license
  • On 12/13/2023, James Lionel Medley, 39 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for Rifle/Shotgun-Possession With Felony Conviction x4, CDS-Possession of Firearms x2, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition x2
  • On 12/14/2023, Garrett Leroy Bragg, 33 of Norfolk, VA was arrested by Tpr Walters for Burglary-Second Degree-General
  • On 12/16/2023, Danielle Sicam Alicka, 26 of Hughesville, MD was arrested by Tpr Stricker for Second Degree Assault
  • On 12/18/2023, Christopher Jeremiah Persell, 25 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Cpl Ditoto for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
  • On 12/19/2023, Rasheeha Octavia Butler, 25 of Charlotte Hall, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle
  • On 12/19/2023, Andrew Jyles-David Fisher, 21 of No Fixed Address, was arrested by Tpr Wheeler for Att-Burglary-Fourth Degree Dwelling

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov

