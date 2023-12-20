MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release

December 20, 2023

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 20, 2023

On 12/19/2023, Cpl Ditoto responded to a vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at Laurel Grove Road, Mechanicsville, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of one of the vehicles had an extraditable warrant through York County, PA. Jay Aaron Mills-Odi, 34 of Columbia, MD was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged as a Fugitive from Justice.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 12/16/2023, Raheem Anthony Thomas, 28 of Indian Head, MD was arrested by Tpr Eckrich

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 12/12/2023, Kelli Jane Gray Barnhardt, 33 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 12/13/2023, James Lionel Medley, 39 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for Rifle/Shotgun-Possession With Felony Conviction x4, CDS-Possession of Firearms x2, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition x2

On 12/14/2023, Garrett Leroy Bragg, 33 of Norfolk, VA was arrested by Tpr Walters for Burglary-Second Degree-General

On 12/16/2023, Danielle Sicam Alicka, 26 of Hughesville, MD was arrested by Tpr Stricker for Second Degree Assault

On 12/18/2023, Christopher Jeremiah Persell, 25 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Cpl Ditoto for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 12/19/2023, Rasheeha Octavia Butler, 25 of Charlotte Hall, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

On 12/19/2023, Andrew Jyles-David Fisher, 21 of No Fixed Address, was arrested by Tpr Wheeler for Att-Burglary-Fourth Degree Dwelling

