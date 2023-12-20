Skaivi Releases Captivating New Electronic Single “Selene Of The Night”

CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago’s very own Skaivi is excited to announce her brand-new single “Selene Of The Night.” Crafted with love and care, and composed and produced by Skaivi herself, “Selene Of The Night” is attracting fans and music enthusiasts all around the world. This cinematic masterpiece serves as a beacon of comfort and reassurance, drawing inspiration from the Greek goddess Selene.

Skaivi reveals, “I’m thrilled to finally share ‘Selene Of The Night’ with everyone. This song is more than music; it’s a piece of my soul. It’s my first venture into singing on my tracks, and it’s a message of solace inspired by Selene, the moon goddess. I hope it resonates with you as much as it does with me.”

From the barrage of rich, layered synths, to the magnificently ethereal vocals from Skaivi, the extravagant “Selene Of The Night” takes listeners on a magical and dramatic, yet soothing journey. The space-like details wrap up the whole piece into a concoction of lush electronic soundscapes, a hallmark of Skaivi’s production.

Skaivi’s newest single, “Selene Of The Night,” is available for streaming on all major platforms.

About Skaivi:

20-year-old Skaivi was born and raised in the dynamic city of Chicago. Having Polish and Slovak heritage, she grew up multiculturally, especially residing within the Polish-American community (Polonia) of Chicago and its suburbs. She is a songwriter and producer of electronic music, and she doesn’t limit herself to one style. Skaivi loves exploring different sub-genres and ideas, and seeing where her creativity may lead her.

To experience the mesmerizing world of Skaivi and explore her remarkable music, visit www.skaivi.com.

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

