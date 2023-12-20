Shapiro Administration Announces $335 Million in New Investments to Strengthen Pennsylvania’s Economy and Ensure Communities Across the Commonwealth Have Reliable, Clean Drinking Water

Funding awards are an important part of the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to make the Commonwealth a better place to live, work and prosper.

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger recently announced 1018 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) totaling $335 million in grants.

The newest CFA awards align with the Shapiro Administration’s focus on strengthening communities, enhancing infrastructure, and spurring economic development across Pennsylvania.

“The Shapiro Administration is focused on delivering real results for the people of Pennsylvania, and these significant investments are creating safe and healthy communities across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary Siger. “From making critical infrastructure improvements, to strengthening and enriching communities by supporting artists and cultural organizations hurt financially by the pandemic, these projects will enhance our economy and improve the quality of life for Pennsylvanians.”

A full list of the following approvals are available on the CFA’s website.