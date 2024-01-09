Leading Loyalty and Alternative Asset Firm PointsVille Secures ISO 27001
PointsVille alternative asset tools
PointsVille, a leader in loyalty and alternative assets successfully completed ISO 27001 certification, bolstering its robust data security practices
Securing ISO 27001 certification is a testament to PointsVille's commitment to data security. We understand the critical importance of safeguarding user information and ensuring the highest standards.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PointsVille, a leader in loyalty and alternative assets, proudly announces the successful completion of ISO 27001 certification, underscoring its commitment to robust data security practices. This achievement emphasizes PointsVille's dedication to offering a secure and trustworthy management platform for loyalty and alternative assets.
— Gabor Gurbacs, founder and CEO of PointsVille
ISO 27001, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems, validates PointsVille's implementation of comprehensive security measures to safeguard sensitive data, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information. This certification solidifies PointsVille's leadership position as a reliable partner in the loyalty and alternative asset management landscape and the broader realm of alternative assets.
Gabor Gurbacs, founder and CEO of PointsVille, expressed his satisfaction with the milestone:
"Securing ISO 27001 certification is a testament to PointsVille's unwavering commitment to data security. We understand the critical importance of safeguarding user information and ensuring the highest standards of protection. This achievement not only reflects our dedication to security but also reinforces the trust that our clients and partners place in us."
PointsVille's ISO 27001 certification aligns with the company’s mission to deliver innovative and secure solutions to clients, including major partnerships with MLB teams, nation states, digital asset leaders, central banks as well as a broad list of private and public institutions. The certification further establishes PointsVille as a product and technology leader operating with best-in-class policies and procedures.
In addition to its ISO 27001 certification, PointsVille continues to enhance its platform, providing an intuitive loyalty management system, exclusive rewards and immersive experiences through augmented reality. Clients and partners can also seamlessly use and integrate PointsVille's secure and comprehensive alternative asset solutions.
For more information about PointsVille please visit www.pointsville.com or contact the PointsVille team at media@pointsville.com
About PointsVille:
PointsVille is a leader in loyalty and alternative asset digitization, operating as a comprehensive platform offering best-in-class loyalty, capital markets, regulatory, blockchain and other tools and products.
Contacts:
- Website: www.pointsville.com
- Email: partners@pointsville.com
- Media: media@pointsville.com
SOURCE: PointsVille
Alexandre Lores
PointsVille
+1 727-358-9824
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other