Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,322 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,371 in the last 365 days.

Leading Loyalty and Alternative Asset Firm PointsVille Secures ISO 27001

PointsVille's platform offers alternative asset tools

PointsVille alternative asset tools

PointsVille App, Augmented Reality

PointsVille App Augmented Reality Features

PointsVille ISO 27001 Certification

ISO 27001 Certification

PointsVille, a leader in loyalty and alternative assets successfully completed ISO 27001 certification, bolstering its robust data security practices

Securing ISO 27001 certification is a testament to PointsVille's commitment to data security. We understand the critical importance of safeguarding user information and ensuring the highest standards.”
— Gabor Gurbacs, founder and CEO of PointsVille
PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PointsVille, a leader in loyalty and alternative assets, proudly announces the successful completion of ISO 27001 certification, underscoring its commitment to robust data security practices. This achievement emphasizes PointsVille's dedication to offering a secure and trustworthy management platform for loyalty and alternative assets.

ISO 27001, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems, validates PointsVille's implementation of comprehensive security measures to safeguard sensitive data, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information. This certification solidifies PointsVille's leadership position as a reliable partner in the loyalty and alternative asset management landscape and the broader realm of alternative assets.

Gabor Gurbacs, founder and CEO of PointsVille, expressed his satisfaction with the milestone:
"Securing ISO 27001 certification is a testament to PointsVille's unwavering commitment to data security. We understand the critical importance of safeguarding user information and ensuring the highest standards of protection. This achievement not only reflects our dedication to security but also reinforces the trust that our clients and partners place in us."

PointsVille's ISO 27001 certification aligns with the company’s mission to deliver innovative and secure solutions to clients, including major partnerships with MLB teams, nation states, digital asset leaders, central banks as well as a broad list of private and public institutions. The certification further establishes PointsVille as a product and technology leader operating with best-in-class policies and procedures.

In addition to its ISO 27001 certification, PointsVille continues to enhance its platform, providing an intuitive loyalty management system, exclusive rewards and immersive experiences through augmented reality. Clients and partners can also seamlessly use and integrate PointsVille's secure and comprehensive alternative asset solutions.

For more information about PointsVille please visit www.pointsville.com or contact the PointsVille team at media@pointsville.com

About PointsVille:
PointsVille is a leader in loyalty and alternative asset digitization, operating as a comprehensive platform offering best-in-class loyalty, capital markets, regulatory, blockchain and other tools and products.

Contacts:
- Website: www.pointsville.com
- Email: partners@pointsville.com
- Media: media@pointsville.com

SOURCE: PointsVille

Alexandre Lores
PointsVille
+1 727-358-9824
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Leading Loyalty and Alternative Asset Firm PointsVille Secures ISO 27001

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more