PointsVille Empowers Businesses with New Hyper-Local Commerce and Loyalty Tools
PointsVille announces search-based geo-location targeting features, unlocking hyper-local commerce for businesses, from local coffee shops to iconic brands.
Hyper-local commerce changes everything. Businesses can now deploy local, geo-targeted, search-based promotions, discounts and give-aways. Think Google Search and Maps combined with commercial tools.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PointsVille, a leading loyalty management company, is announcing new search-based geo-location targeting features, unlocking hyper-local commerce for businesses. “Points of Interest” functionality empowers businesses to create rewards, incentives and promotions around specific geo-locations for specific time periods.
— Gabor Gurbacs, Founder/CEO of PointsVille
Gabor Gurbacs, Founder and CEO of PointsVille, comments on the importance of this development: “Hyper-local commerce changes everything and the technology is now a reality. The PointsVille team has merged geo-location with search, commerce, advertising and loyalty tools. Businesses can now deploy local, geo-targeted, search-based promotions, discounts and give-aways. Think Google Search and Maps combined with commercial tools.”
The PointsVille Partners platform empowers businesses with interactive loyalty management tools to serve existing and future customers. PointsVille’s tools are designed to benefit small businesses just as much as it is for iconic brands.
For example, a small coffee shop can create, award and manage loyalty points to their customers on a specific day, specific place for a specific number and type of items with just a few seconds of set up time. An iconic baseball franchise or a big financial institution can do the same.
Comprehensive Loyalty Solution with Augmented Reality features
PointsVille enables partners to swiftly deploy a comprehensive loyalty experience, allowing venues to focus on driving participation and key results:
-Boost loyalty and engagement with the latest promotions and discounts
-Create engaging Augmented Reality (AR) points, quests, promotions, hunts and virtual billboards
-Watch videos, read news, attend events to earn points
The PointsVille platform offers key features such as interactive points, assets, quests, promotions, treasure hunts, cross-industry sponsor collaborations on various scales, as well as strategic partnerships with MLB teams and over 100 renowned global brands.
Get started with PointsVille's enhanced offerings in your own business, under your control. Contact PointsVille at partners@pointsville.com for more information.
About PointsVille
PointsVille offers a full-service gamified loyalty and fan engagement platform that enriches fan and visitor experiences through its immersive loyalty wallet, augmented reality (AR) experiences, exclusive rewards, and an easy-to-navigate loyalty management system.
Alexandre Lores
PointsVille
media@pointsville.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other