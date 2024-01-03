International Rug Brand, Unique Loom is kicking off the New Year with exciting events planned at Dallas Market

Unique Loom will offer a jam-packed schedule of educational and social events starting on Wednesday, January 10th - through Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Unique Loom's Dallas Showroom #1D112 is home to their Private Collection as well as 100's of one-of-a-kind, antique, ultra vintage and hand-woven rugs.

With over 2 million square feet of warehouse space, that includes over 70,000 one-of-a-kind rugs, and over 20,000 machine-woven styles,Unique Loom is the fastest growing rug brand in the industry.

Dallas Market Center is a global business-to-business trade center and the leading wholesale marketplace in North America connecting retailers and interior designers with top manufacturers in gifts, home décor, gourmet and housewares, holiday/floral, gift