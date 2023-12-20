Award-winning Singer-Songwriter Pam Ross Releases New Single “Better Than a Good Thing”

The prolific artist won Musician of the Year at the 2023 Whos Hoo Country Music Awards. Her blend of country and rock has over 300K Spotify streams.

FUQUAY VARINA, NC, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter Pam Ross has announced the release of her latest single, “Better Than a Good Thing,” on December 20th, 2023. The single will be released on MTS Records and will be available on all major streaming platforms.

With over 300K streams on Spotify, Pam Ross has gained a loyal following for her unique blend of rock, Americana, and country music, which her fans lovingly call “Pam Music.” Pam has been making waves in the music industry with her powerful vocals and soulful songwriting, including multiple international iTunes chart appearances.

The single, “Better Than a Good Thing,” is a testament to the ups and downs of life and the importance of finding love and support in those closest to us. The catchy chorus and relatable lyrics, combined with Pam’s electrifying performance, make for a song that will resonate with listeners of all ages. In fact, the song is one of her most requested ones at her live shows.

https://open.spotify.com/track/36K96VbEWND7lNBFJr72XU?si=df6e3e0edb3144ec

A prolific songwriter, Pam has been hard at work, writing and recording new music, including her latest album “When Therapy Fails.”

Videos for her previous releases have received Official Selections in the Europe Music Awards and nominations for Best Music Video in the Carolina Film Festival 2023 and Franklin Flix Indie Film Festival 2023.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of “Better Than a Good Thing,” and it is sure to become a fan favorite. For more updates on Pam Ross and her music, visit her website at www.pamrossmusic.com.