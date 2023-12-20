Award-winning Singer-Songwriter Pam Ross Releases New Single “Better Than a Good Thing”

The prolific artist won Musician of the Year at the 2023 Whos Hoo Country Music Awards. Her blend of country and rock has over 300K Spotify streams.

FUQUAY VARINA, NC, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter Pam Ross has announced the release of her latest single, “Better Than a Good Thing,” on December 20th, 2023. The single will be released on MTS Records and will be available on all major streaming platforms.

With over 300K streams on Spotify, Pam Ross has gained a loyal following for her unique blend of rock, Americana, and country music, which her fans lovingly call “Pam Music.” Pam has been making waves in the music industry with her powerful vocals and soulful songwriting, including multiple international iTunes chart appearances.

The single, “Better Than a Good Thing,” is a testament to the ups and downs of life and the importance of finding love and support in those closest to us. The catchy chorus and relatable lyrics, combined with Pam’s electrifying performance, make for a song that will resonate with listeners of all ages. In fact, the song is one of her most requested ones at her live shows.

https://open.spotify.com/track/36K96VbEWND7lNBFJr72XU?si=df6e3e0edb3144ec

A prolific songwriter, Pam has been hard at work, writing and recording new music, including her latest album “When Therapy Fails.”

Videos for her previous releases have received Official Selections in the Europe Music Awards and nominations for Best Music Video in the Carolina Film Festival 2023 and Franklin Flix Indie Film Festival 2023.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of “Better Than a Good Thing,” and it is sure to become a fan favorite. For more updates on Pam Ross and her music, visit her website at www.pamrossmusic.com.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Award-winning Singer-Songwriter Pam Ross Releases New Single “Better Than a Good Thing”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Skaivi Releases Captivating New Electronic Single “Selene Of The Night”
Award-winning Singer-Songwriter Pam Ross Releases New Single “Better Than a Good Thing”
Christian Chart-topper Releases New Christmas Single “Silver Bells”
View All Stories From This Author