Apply to join the EU4Youth Alumni Network in 2024

Young people from the EU’s Eastern partner countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine) are invited to become members of the EU4Youth Alumni Network as it enters its new cycle.

The Network brings together young Alumni of EU-supported projects to sustain and mobilise their enthusiasm and voluntary spirit. It’s an opportunity to experience youth work in practice and to connect with disadvantaged young people. The Alumni will support them to become more active in their communities and help them to participate in future EU mobility programmes.

All members of the Network will:

Receive mentorship support from a professional youth worker in their country of residence.

from a professional youth worker in their country of residence. Implement local initiatives for disadvantaged groups in their communities. In addition to mentorship and administrative support, the necessary costs are covered with up to €1,500 for each team’s initiative.

for disadvantaged groups in their communities. In addition to mentorship and administrative support, the necessary costs are covered with up to €1,500 for each team’s initiative. Participate in the Network’s events (online and in person), such as kick-off and mid-term meetings, thematic workshops, and networking events, the IdeaLab, and the final evaluation event. In addition, all members and former members of the Network receive regular updates on new training opportunities.

(online and in person), such as kick-off and mid-term meetings, thematic workshops, and networking events, the IdeaLab, and the final evaluation event. In addition, all members and former members of the Network receive regular updates on new training opportunities. Develop their competences and gain more experience in working with young people (with a strong focus on disadvantaged youth). Members will learn how to apply participatory tools for community-needs analyses, be involved in the design of community-support activities with young people and exercise their active citizenship.

in working with young people (with a strong focus on disadvantaged youth). Members will learn how to apply participatory tools for community-needs analyses, be involved in the design of community-support activities with young people and exercise their active citizenship. Receive a certificate of recognition following the successful completion of their initiative(s). The certificate will be issued by the EU4Youth managing authority at the European Commission.

Applicants are expected to be:

aged 18–30;

passionate about working with disadvantaged young people and making a difference in their community;

legally residing in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova or Ukraine (Ukrainian or Belarusian citizens currently residing outside their country will also be considered);

ready to dedicate about 2–4 days a month to voluntary work within the Network;

to voluntary work within the Network; former participants or coordinators of an EU-funded initiative (such as Erasmus+ Youth in Action, the European Solidarity Corps, the EU4Youth programme, Young European Ambassadors, or the EaP Civil Society Fellowships programme) or another regional or national programme focused on young people and youth work;

an experienced beneficiary of youth work activities at national or community level (or eager to gain experience);

interested in developing competences in collaborating with disadvantaged youth by implementing in a team an initiative in their community over a period of ten months (January – October 2024).

The Network will unite up to 60 young people (around 10-12 from each participating country) chosen through an open selection process.

The deadline for applications is 20 January 2024. To apply, please fill out the APPLICATION FORM.

The EU4Youth Alumni Network will be managed by the EU4Youth Coordination and Support team, in close cooperation with the SALTO Eastern European and Caucasus Resource Centre’s network of Info Centres for Erasmus+ Youth in Action and the European Solidarity Corps, and the EUNEIGHBOURS East project. Connections will also be created with other regional initiatives and projects.

